Lamborghini Reventon: The Two Million Dollar Link Between the Murcielago and Aventador

Of all these limited edition battleships, for our money, the most memorable of them all has to be the Reventón. Named in the time-honored tradition of fighting bulls, Reventón was known for goring the famous Mexican bullfighter Felix Guzman to death back in 1943. With the iconic Murcielago LP640-4 as its basis, the Reventón had some of the strongest genetics in the industry.

When used as a noun, the word Reventón translates as "small explosion" or "burst" in Spanish. A small explosion is more than fitting for the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 mounted behind the cabin. The drool-worthy engine was used as something like a canvas. A strong foundation on which either a six-speed e-gear automatic or six-speed manual gearbox is paired to drastically change the nature of the car depending on the chosen transmission.



641 bhp crazed horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque (660 N⋅m ) are cranked out of this German-funded Italian psycho supercar. But let's be real, if you didn't know Lamborghini was owned by Audi these days, you'd have no indication whatsoever that this was funded via Ingolstadt and not Sant'Agata Bolognese. Not the least bit because it bears a striking similarity to the latest fifth-generation fighter jets.



In something like an F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, for example, the jagged, angular lines that provide its striking appearance serve a very important purpose. Known as Planform Alignment, every angle of the control surfaces from the wings to the rudders and even the tips of its twin jet engine doesn't change throughout the airframe. When radar beams bounce off the Raptor, the energy is concentrated and disperses away from the targeting radar base.







To say the same effect is true with the Reventón probably wouldn't hold up under scrutiny. Then again, no one's bothered to bounce radar beams off a Reventón to find out. Even so, it's easy to see the striking resemblance between this limited edition Lambo and that of the prized American stealth fighter. If nothing else, the angular and aggressive styling makes for a vehicle that a Raptor pilot would feel right at home behind the wheel inside.



Not the least bit because Reventón's triple TFT liquid crystal display used similar technology that you'd find in the multifunctional display system inside an F-22's cockpit. As it happens, both the Raptor and Reventón have a G-force indicator.



On the other hand, the rear LED taillights are not inspired by a stealth fighter. It's innovating in itself, especially when the same design cues made their way onto the modern Aventador. Zero to 60 miles per hour is taken care of in 3.4 seconds in the Reventón Coupe. Not quite the sub-three seconds you can muster in even the oldest Aventador LP-700, but let's be real.



It's not like Lambo was going to let the swansong of the Murcielago be faster than the newer model. The Italians can be pretty "animated" folks, but they're no fools, and it really shows here. The first of the 21 Reventón coupes were delivered starting in late 2007. But just in case you don't really care if your Reventón has the same radar profile as an F-22 Raptor, the even more exclusive Reventón Roadster was showcased at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show.







The Roadster adds integrated deployable roll hoops that can extend to save the life and limb of its occupants in a rollover situation. It's a safety feature that's worth a few tenths of a second off the zero to 60 time. That added weight isn't worth being maimed over.



With an MSRP of around US$2,100,000 for the Roadster and not all that much less for the coupe, these special Lamborghinis are destined to do nothing but appreciate in value from now until the end of time.



Assuming you don't put 150,000 miles on it and don't crash it, it's a rich people's investment almost as safe and sound as precious metals. Because to a certain sect of people, Lamborghinis really are worth their weight in both silver and gold.