One-Off Lamborghini Miura Roadster Gets Another Seat Under the Spotlight

Lamborghini ended the production of the Aventador recently, and the final example paid tribute to the stunning Miura Roadster. But what about the classic concept, where can it be found these days?
The Raging Bull saw that question coming, so they have it on display at the MUDETEC, aka their museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The one-of-one Lamborghini Miura Roadster will sit under the spotlight throughout October and November, granting visitors the rare opportunity to see it in person.
Originally presented to the world at the Brussels Motor Show back in 1968, it was displayed at Carrozzeria Bertone’s stand, with its Lamè Sky Blu exterior paintwork, on top of the white leather interior, with red carpeting. It immediately stood out from the usual Miura crowd, not that there’s anything usual about it, due to its open-top view of the sky above.
Not only it allowed much more natural light into the cabin, but it didn’t actually feature a roof closure system. This allowed designers to preserve its design. It also lacked side windows, and it had to undergo further modifications, with one of them seeing the secondary control switches inside moving from the roof to a different position.
Subsequent to marking an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show too, that same year, the Lamborghini Miura Roadster was taken back to the factory for some road tests, in the hands of Bob Wallace. After that, it went back to Carrozzeria Bertone, which sold it to International Lead and Zinc Research Association. Under the possession of its new owner, it received a Dark Olive Green finish, and a matching interior, and was baptized the ZN 75.
Decades later, it underwent full restoration, with the work ending in 2008. As expected, it was returned to its original condition, and it was then showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it grabbed second place in the Lamborghini-dedicated class.
