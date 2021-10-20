One-Off Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Makes Track Debut in the Presence of Its Owner

Tesla Bulls Panic After Missy Cummings Is Named Senior Adviser for Safety at NHTSA

Subsequent to its world premiere at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 officially made its track debut. 19 photos



Built at the request of a wealthy collector, the 2021 Countach LP 500 is a one-off supercar that retains the looks of the original vehicle inside and out. The breath-taking model sports hand-beaten panels, Giallo Fly Special paint finish, just like its iconic predecessor known as the LP 500 ‘Idea Car’, which was shown at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and gave its life in crash tests roughly three years later, and even tires that look the ones equipping the classic Countach, made by Pirelli. The Raging Bull set it loose at the Vizzola Ticino circuit, in the presence of its owner, a wealthy mysterious collector who got to experience the sheer force of the brand new classic supercar, joined by the suppliers that helped bring it to life, in what could be its first and final track venture, considering that it is a bespoke model.“The tests and the shakedown on the track confirmed that the Countach LP 500 , as well as being beautiful, is also functional,” said the chief of Service and Polo Storico, Giuliano Cassataro. “We felt it was important to celebrate it together with the customer, and also to share the excitement of seeing it in motion with the suppliers who invested so many hours of work in its creation.”Lamborghini enthusiasts who want to see it live can admire it at the Mudetec Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The car will be on display through November 15, breathing the same air as other classics made by the Italian company, such as the 5000 Quattrovalvole , which was the first Countach officially approved for sale in the United States, the second production LP 400, first Countach prototype, and a bare tubular chassis of an LP 400.Built at the request of a wealthy collector, the 2021 Countach LP 500 is a one-off supercar that retains the looks of the original vehicle inside and out. The breath-taking model sports hand-beaten panels, Giallo Fly Special paint finish, just like its iconic predecessor known as the LP 500 ‘Idea Car’, which was shown at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and gave its life in crash tests roughly three years later, and even tires that look the ones equipping the classic Countach, made by Pirelli.

