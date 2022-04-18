Frequently Driven Lamborghini Miura Gets Detailed, All Nooks and Crannies Cleaned

Usually, detailing videos involve filthy vehicles, and those need a special kind of attention. However, when we are referring to historic supercars, such as the Miura, a different kind of special attention is required.
This car cleaning video below will show a few elements of the Lamborghini Miura that are typically hidden from sight, such as the imperfect welds of the front fascia cradle. The latter is frequently done perfectly in over-the-top restoration, but it is not correct from a historical point of view.
So, if you are looking for a restored Miura or for one that is claimed to be unrestored, you should look out for that aspect as well. Regarding the cleaning part, this workshop focuses on eliminating the dust in the least aggressive way possible.
As you can see, Tim McNair, the detailing specialist in the video, wears surgical gloves, as you would expect from someone in this profession. After cleaning the leather, special attention is paid to removing dust particles from every ornament and control.
Using various brushes, the dust particles are agitated, and then they are removed with a microfiber towel. Both are essential cleaning tools that any aspiring amateur detailer should have, and even those who do not have an obsession with keeping their cars clean should have at least two microfiber cloths, as well as a small brush with fine bristles.
Avoid brushes with aggressive bristles, as they may cause micro-scratches. Try a brush on your palm first, and see if it feels like it is scratching your skin.
The above parts are for those looking to get a brush for their car from the paint aisle of the hardware store. If you choose to do so, do not skimp out and get the cheapest brush of all, as it may do more harm than good.
Other useful cleaning supplies include even smaller brushes and even cotton swabs. A small, manual dust blower, such as the ones used to clean camera equipment, is also a good idea if you have one handy. Without further ado, it is time to watch this yellow Lamborghini Miura get cleaned.
So, if you are looking for a restored Miura or for one that is claimed to be unrestored, you should look out for that aspect as well. Regarding the cleaning part, this workshop focuses on eliminating the dust in the least aggressive way possible.
As you can see, Tim McNair, the detailing specialist in the video, wears surgical gloves, as you would expect from someone in this profession. After cleaning the leather, special attention is paid to removing dust particles from every ornament and control.
Using various brushes, the dust particles are agitated, and then they are removed with a microfiber towel. Both are essential cleaning tools that any aspiring amateur detailer should have, and even those who do not have an obsession with keeping their cars clean should have at least two microfiber cloths, as well as a small brush with fine bristles.
Avoid brushes with aggressive bristles, as they may cause micro-scratches. Try a brush on your palm first, and see if it feels like it is scratching your skin.
The above parts are for those looking to get a brush for their car from the paint aisle of the hardware store. If you choose to do so, do not skimp out and get the cheapest brush of all, as it may do more harm than good.
Other useful cleaning supplies include even smaller brushes and even cotton swabs. A small, manual dust blower, such as the ones used to clean camera equipment, is also a good idea if you have one handy. Without further ado, it is time to watch this yellow Lamborghini Miura get cleaned.