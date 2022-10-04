1969 Lamborghini Miura Comes Out of the Barn, It's a Million-Dollar Time Capsule

Barn finds are quite common in Europe and the U.S. nowadays, but most of the vehicles that come out of long-term storage are rather mundane. But from time to time we do get to see a million-dollar classic emerge into the light after a few decades. This 1969 Lamborghini Miura is one of those cars.
But there's a catch. This Miura isn't a proper barn find that's been forgotten in storage. It's more like a well-preserved classic that enjoyed a good life in an old yet decent garage. With the same owner since 1975 (yup, that's a whopping 47 years), this Miura was brought back into the spotlight to find a new home.
Located in France, the Italian supercar is in fabulous condition for a classic that's been around for 53 years as of 2022. Yes, the red paint shows some weathering and the interior displays a bit of wear and tear, but it's one of the finest unrestored Miuras out there.
And it's highly original too. Not only does it still have its numbers-matching engine and transmission, but the body panels are original as well. And they have the factory numbers to prove it.
So why is the owner looking to part ways with such a fabulous classic? Well, he thinks he's too old to enjoy a powerful and raw supercar like the Miura. In his own words, "it's no longer reasonable to own a car that approaches 150 mph (241 kph)."
As documented by Artcurial in the video below, the Lambo will go under the hammer at Automobiles Sur Les Champs on October 16, 2022. The French auction house estimates that the Miura will fetch €900,000 to €1.4 million, which converts to around $890,000 to $1.38 million at the current exchange rates.
For reference, most Lamborghini Miuras are usually valued at $1.5 to $3 million, depending on model year, specification, and condition. The most expensive Miura ever sold, an SV version finished in gold, changed hands for £3.2 million (about $3.63 million) in early 2021.
This Miura is a P400S version, which Lamborghini introduced in 1968 as an update to the original P400. Revisions included power windows, chrome trim, a locking glove box, and an upgraded 3.9-liter V12 engine. The latter delivered 365 horsepower, an extra 20 horses compared to the P400. Lamborghini built 338 P400S units, which makes it the most common iteration of the supercar.
