Massive Car Collection Emerges After 40 Years in a Firehouse, Includes Rare Gems

Seeing a classic car emerge out of a barn is quite spectacular, even if the said vehicle is rather mundane and in poor shape. But things become even better when we're talking about a full-blown collection of cars that are in outstanding condition. Like this hoard of American classics that spent about 40 years in a firehouse.
But while it's classified as a barn find, this collection consists of beautifully preserved classics that have been kept safe from extreme temperatures and moisture. As a result, most of the cars are in fantastic condition with only a thin layer of dust preventing them from being Concours-ready classics.
How many cars are we talking about and how long have they been stored in this firehouse? Well, the stash includes almost 70 automobiles that spent about 40 years in this brick building. And many of them are quite desirable, while some are even rare and expensive. I'm talking about legendary models from the 1950s, like the Chevrolet Bel Air and the Ford Thunderbird.
No fewer than 13 Thunderbirds have been parked here, all produced from 1955 to 1963. And all but one are first-generation models (1955-1957), arguably the most desirable version of the iconic nameplate.
The collection also includes seven Chevrolet Bel Airs of the Tri-Five variety. And all of them are either two-door coupes or convertibles. But there's also a 1956 Nomad, which is rarer than any other Bel Air ever made, as well as a 1957 210 Hardtop.
The owner is also a big fan of the Oldsmobile 88, owning no fewer than six of them. And three of them are early 1949 and 1950 versions, which come from an era when the 88 dominated the NASCAR series and sold like hotcakes thanks to the iconic Rocket V8 engine.
Next up we have no fewer than five Lincoln Continentals. While two of them are from the 1970s, the collection also includes three highly desirable 1956 MkII coupes plus a rare 1948 convertible with a V12 under the hood.
There's also a selection of Ford models from the 1950s, including Fairlanes and Crown Victorias, a 1957 Chrysler 300C, and a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette in Roman Red.
All these cars are scheduled to cross the block at Mecum's Chattanooga 2022 auction event, scheduled to take place on October 14-15. And all 68 vehicles stored here will go under the hammer at no reserve. Yup, this collection will raise millions of dollars. Which car would you bid on and why? Let me know in the comments.
