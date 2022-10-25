autoevolution
With One Kilometer on the Odo, This Rare Aprilia RSV 1000 R Nera Is Virtually Brand-New

25 Oct 2022
It spent its whole life as a garage queen, and we’re pretty sure it’ll stay that way until the end of time.
When the 2004 model-year rolled around, motorcycle enthusiasts got to meet Aprilia’s mighty RSV 1000 R Nera, of which a mere 200 copies have been produced. Boasting carbon fiber bodywork, top-shelf running gear, and oodles of tarmac-scorching power on tap, this rare technological marvel can still be regarded as an absolute animal nearly two decades after its release!

Bringing the RSV to life is a 60-degree V-twin powerplant with 57 mm (2.2-inch) throttle bodies, four valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. The liquid-cooled 998cc mill can spawn up to 139 hp at 9,500 rpm, while a maximum torque output of 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) will be generated at about 7,500 revs.

To reach the rear forged magnesium wheel, the engine’s grunt runs through a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch. Thus, it enables its bearer to finish the quarter-mile sprint in 10.7 seconds and continue accelerating toward a top speed of 173 mph (278 kph).

You’ll find an aluminum twin-spar frame holding everything in place, and its front end rests on inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Ohlins forks with TiN-coated tubes. At the rear, suspension duties are the responsibility of a piggyback monoshock offering preload, rebound, and compression adjustability.

Braking is made possible by 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north, along with a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a twin-piston caliper down south. Lastly, the RSV 1000 R Nera weighs in at 386 pounds (175 kg) without any fluids. The specimen showcased in this article’s photo gallery is practically brand-new, as it reads just one kilometer (0.6 miles) on its five-digit counter.

Additionally, this sexy thing bears an Akrapovic exhaust with dual titanium mufflers, and it’s going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer as we speak! We’re not convinced that the current bid of $15k will be enough to meet the reserve, but it’s unlikely to keep the lead until the auctioning deadline (October 29) anyway.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

