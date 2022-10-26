This Rosso Chiaro Ferrari 365 GT4 BB by Scaglietti Is Looking for a New Owner

The Ferrari 365 GT4 BB was introduced by the Italian luxury sports car maker in 1971 at the Turin Motor Show and came with a 12-cylinder boxer engine derived from Formula 1.
The Berlinetta Boxer platform, designed by Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina with Scaglietti coachwork, was pivotal for the marque’s success in the ’70s, and the 365 GT4 model also played an important role in its history because it set the stage for a mid-engine layout in future Prancing Horse models, like the highly-acclaimed 512 BB and Testarossa.
Basically, this was the first mid-engine Ferrari road car ever made and represented the marque’s response to the Lamborghini Miura. That’s why many consider it today an underappreciated masterpiece coming out of Maranello. When launched, it was capable of reaching 175 mph (281 kph), which made it the fastest car in the world at the time.
Between 1973 and 1976, Ferrari produced a total of 387 units of the 365 GT4 BB model. Only 58 examples were configured in right-hand drive for the UK market, and one of them is now heading to auction.
The example in question here, chassis number 17967, is a 1974 model that comes with the coveted Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” and is offered with 39,139 miles (62,988 km) on the odometer.
According to the listing on RM Sotheby’s, the coupe now features a replacement correct-type F102 engine, and a major service was carried out by marque specialists DK Engineering in June 2022.
The Prancing Horse was originally finished in Rosso Chiaro over a Pelle Blu interior, but the interior has been retrimmed Pelle Beige at some point in the car’s life.
This particular example spent the last seven years as part of a prominent Ferrari collection. It features the cherished “BB 365” number plate, which will be transferred to its next owner, and is set to go under the hammer on November 5, 2022, at RM Sotheby’s London event.
