Practically New 2016 Porsche 911 R Shows Up for Auction With Just 193 Miles on the Clock

In 2016, Porsche decided to revive the iconic 991 R as a road-going car with a special edition featuring an extraordinary mix of GT3 RS underpinnings, a slick six-speed manual transmission, and a classic 911 silhouette. The resulting model is considered by many the perfect supercar to define the era in which it was built, and it instantly became a hit with car enthusiasts.
With an international production limited to just 991 units, the Porsche 911 R of 2016 is as rare as it gets and highly coveted by collectors. One of just 296 units delivered to the U.S. is now offered for sale via Broad Arrow Auctions.
The surprisingly low mileage of this particular Porsche 911 R model - just 193 miles (310 km) - would indicate that the car has probably been part of a private collection.
Weighing just 3,020 pounds (1,370 kgs) thanks to its carbon fiber components, the car gets power from a 4.0-liter, 500-ps (493-hp) engine borrowed from the GT3 RS, coupled with the six-speed GT Sport manual transmission specifically developed for the 911 R. It also features ceramic composite brakes, a titanium exhaust, and a magnesium roof with carbon-fiber hood.
The exterior is finished in white with red side stripes, which is actually the Communication Color livery seen in all of Porsche’s marketing materials. The interior features lightweight carbon front bucket seats, black leather upholstery with GT Silver stitching, carbon fiber floor mats, as well as illuminated door-sill guards in carbon fiber.
Even in its most basic form, the 911 R is one of the best Porsche 911s ever produced, but this particular example comes with over $20,000 in optional extras, such as front axle lift, Sport Chrono, and BOSE stereo.
If you have $500k- $600k burning a hole in your pocket, don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to add this fine car to your stable.
