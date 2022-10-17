2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Reportedly Priced at $50,000

Citing sources unrelated to Ford, car vlogger StangMode understands that $50,000 is the starting price of the 2024 model year Ford Mustang Dark Horse. “$60,000 fully optioned out” is another snippet of information that may come in handy to prospective customers of the handling-focused pony, but we must remember that StangMode isn’t affiliated with Ford.
Let’s pretend that $50,000 is the actual starting price of the GT-based sports coupe. For the 2022 model year, the most affordable GT can be yours for $38,045, excluding the destination freight charge. Stepping up to the Premium adds $5,020 to the tally, and the Mach 1 is $56,270 sans freight.
$56,270 is the starting price of the Mach 1 for 2022, whereas $58,365 gets you the Premium spec. Even so, the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to charge $4,500 for the Handling Package that unlocks the full potential of the Mach 1 by means of 305/30 and 315/30 by 19-inch tires mounted on 19- by 10.5- and 11-inch wheels, a rear spoiler with a gurney flap, a front aero splitter, adjustable strut top mounts, and revised chassis tuning.
Not to be confused with the track-only Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R, the road-going Dark Horse can be considered the Mach 1’s direct successor. “It’s more than a new name,” declared Joel Piaskowski, the global director at Ford Design. “Mustang Dark Horse brings a new design language to Mustang that is refined yet perfectly suited to its dual purpose of street and track performance. The mechanical changes reinforce the purpose of Dark Horse, providing the driver with increased confidence and competence.”
Blue Ember is a Dark Horse-specific exterior color, which is perfectly complemented by the Notorious Blue-painted brake calipers included in the optional Appearance Package. To be offered with carbon-fiber wheels, just like the fan-bleeding-tastic Shelby GT350 and the supercharged V8-engined Shelby GT500, the Dark Horse is targeting 500 horsepower from a Coyote V8 with 80-millimeter dual throttle bodies. By comparison, the Mach 1 and Shelby GT350 feature a single 87-millimeter throttle body.
$56,270 is the starting price of the Mach 1 for 2022, whereas $58,365 gets you the Premium spec. Even so, the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to charge $4,500 for the Handling Package that unlocks the full potential of the Mach 1 by means of 305/30 and 315/30 by 19-inch tires mounted on 19- by 10.5- and 11-inch wheels, a rear spoiler with a gurney flap, a front aero splitter, adjustable strut top mounts, and revised chassis tuning.
Not to be confused with the track-only Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R, the road-going Dark Horse can be considered the Mach 1’s direct successor. “It’s more than a new name,” declared Joel Piaskowski, the global director at Ford Design. “Mustang Dark Horse brings a new design language to Mustang that is refined yet perfectly suited to its dual purpose of street and track performance. The mechanical changes reinforce the purpose of Dark Horse, providing the driver with increased confidence and competence.”
Blue Ember is a Dark Horse-specific exterior color, which is perfectly complemented by the Notorious Blue-painted brake calipers included in the optional Appearance Package. To be offered with carbon-fiber wheels, just like the fan-bleeding-tastic Shelby GT350 and the supercharged V8-engined Shelby GT500, the Dark Horse is targeting 500 horsepower from a Coyote V8 with 80-millimeter dual throttle bodies. By comparison, the Mach 1 and Shelby GT350 feature a single 87-millimeter throttle body.