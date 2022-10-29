Dodge Charger Digitally Mans Up for 2024 With SRT10 Spec and Visual Tweaks

Hold your horses, because Dodge hasn’t dropped the idea of an electric muscle car, be it with two or four doors, or perhaps both. Thus, what we have here is nothing more than a digital illustration of the punchy sedan, which will never become real.
With that off our chest, it’s time to see what tuningcar_ps, as the rendering artist behind this CGI is known on Instagram, did to it. The visual modifications are obvious, as they mostly revolve around the face of the car.
The headlamps have become slimmer and narrower, and they have a new DRL signature. The grille has been made a bit smaller, and the pixels in the bumper have been rearranged to create wider side air intakes and a new central one. Also, the side skirts have become fatter here.
Complete with the scoop, the hood carries over, and the same goes for the profile, including the fender flares, because you are looking at a Widebody variant of the Charger. The doors, windows, and the entire back end, as well as the spoiler, carry over, and so do the Y-spoke wheels that spin around the red brake calipers. The final change revolves around the color, as instead of the dark red-ish hue of the original model, it now has a blue shade, and black side mirror caps.
But what about that SRT10 moniker unofficially given to it by the digital artist? Well, since daydreaming is allowed in Fantasy Land, we will remind you how once upon a time, Dodge Charger enthusiasts loved stuffing the big V10 of the Viper under the hood of the sedan. As a result, in a perfect world, that’s what this virtual take on it would pack for power, and not the ubiquitous Hellcat motor, not that there’s anything wrong with it. So, come on, Dodge Charger owners, make it happen once more.
