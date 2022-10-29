How Protection Measures of Official UK Prime Ministers' Cars Evolved Since 1930

The first on our list is the 1930 Humber Pullman, which served five different UK prime ministers, one of them being the famous Winston Churchill. You know, the “We shall fight on the beaches... we shall never surrender” guy. The car had a 4.0-liter straight-six engine with 80 hp (81 ps) and reached a top speed of 73 mph (117 kph).
Other features included a push-button radio and independent heating systems for the driver as well as the passengers. But the pièce de résistance was the giant ashtray installed especially for Winston Churchill himself. The man liked his cigars.
Next, we have the Rover P5B, released in 1958. It served the first woman prime minister, the “Iron Lady” herself, Margaret Thatcher. At the time, the Rover was the obvious choice for such a publicly exposed high-ranking official because it didn’t scream opulence like the Rolls Royce or Bentley, and it wasn’t sporty like a Jag either.
It was quite an improvement over its predecessor. It had a 3.5-liter V8 producing 184 hp (186 ps) with a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). A police radio was included, along with flashing red lights to get through traffic.
It had a 3.4-liter engine capable of 163 hp (165 ps) and reached a top speed of 114 mph (183 kph). This Jaguar marked a new era for the cars that would serve the UK prime ministers, because the brand would remain “in office” until 2019.
Thus, the Jaguar XJ (XJ40) followed in 1986 and was used by John Major and another familiar face, Tony Blair. When Blair won office in 1997, he traveled in the XJ40 on his way to meet the Queen. The car had a 4.0-liter engine delivering 223 hp (226 ps), with a top speed of 136 mph (219 kph). It was also equipped with bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, an armored exterior and a separate oxygen supply for the back seats.
The next Jag was the 1997 XJ (X308) model that also saw Tony Blair as prime minister. This one came with emergency remote fire extinguishers, an automatic stopping device in case the driver got shot, rear and front cameras, and twin batteries. As far as performance goes, it had a 4.0-liter engine that could output 290 hp (294 ps), allowing the car to reach a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
The 2010 XJ (X351) served a rather popular bunch, among which was David Cameron again, Theresa May, and the controversial Boris Johnson. It was equipped with offensive features like the ability to release tear gas. It also came equipped with a bombproof floor plate. The engine was a 5.0-liter V8 putting out 375 hp (380 ps), and its top speed was 121 mph (195 kph).
Finally, the last car on the British-only list is the 2019 Range Rover Abio Sentinel. This armored tank boasts run-flat tires, anti-tamper exhaust, a self-healing fuel tank, an escape hatch hidden between the rear seats, a separate oxygen supply for the back seats, a 100mm opening in the driver’s window to pass documents, and of course, bulletproof glass.
To carry all that weight around, it has a 5.0-liter V8 engine capable of producing 375 hp (380 ps). Its top speed is 120 mph (193 kph). Rumor has it this could be the last British-made car to serve the high-ranking officials, with the Audi A8 limousine taking its place. There is no official confirmation, though.
