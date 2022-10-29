Quarter-Mile Sibling Rivalry Between the BMW M5 CS and the BMW M 1000 RR

In today’s car versus bike 1/4-mile drag race, we’ll witness the latest and greatest from BMW go head-to-head. Between the 626-horsepower (635 ps) M5 and the 209-hp (212 ps) M 1000 RR, who could possibly win this race? It’s more of a rhetorical question really, but let’s see the results anyway.
The M5 CS version came out off a necessity to break the barriers the already astonishing M5 put up. They shaved off a couple of pounds from the “old” M5 by putting carbon fiber elements here and there, replaced the five seats with four M Carbon sport-bucket seats, and overall made it sportier.
This being said, the spotlight shines on the most powerful production engine BMW ever installed on their cars. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that outputs 626 hp (635 ps) with 553 ft-lb (750 Nm) of torque. Furthermore, it’s AWD, has an 8-speed automatic M Steptronic gearbox, and weighs 4,023 lbs. (1,850 kg).
Its opponent on two wheels comes from the same family and has a 61-cubic-inch (999 cc) engine that produces 209 hp (212 ps) with 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) of torque. Not including the rider, it weighs 423 lbs. (192 kg).
After a couple of exhaust roars and doughnuts to warm up the tires, it was off to the races. During the first one, the M5 CS wasn’t as quick as the M 1000 RR from the starting line, but it still managed to stay beside the bike for the first couple of seconds. However, the M 1000 RR still won by a landslide.
The second time, the M5 was quicker off the line than before, actually surpassing the bike for a while. But after a bit of a wheelie and a couple of gear changes, the M 1000 RR flew past the M5.
The final results aren’t unexpected, but they’re still interesting. The bike crossed the 1/4-mile finish line in 10.3 seconds, while the M5 did it in 11 seconds. Now, taking everything into account, the M5 CS was simply astonishing, coming in just 0.7 seconds behind the blistering fast M 1000 RR.
