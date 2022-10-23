Battle of the German Heavyweights: Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs BMW M5 vs Audi RS 7 Drag Race

In today’s quarter-mile drag race, we have three splendid German cars that promise quite the show. They’re all tuned up to the brim, with ponies ranging from 770 (780 ps) all the way up to 814 (825 ps).
The first contestant is a heavily modified 2018 BMW M5. This beast has a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine capable of producing 795 horsepower (806 ps). Some of the modifications include the downpipes, exhaust system, and intakes. The M5 has an automatic transmission, an all-wheel drive system, and weighs 4,255 lbs (1,930 kg).
Next in line is a 2021 tuned Audi RS 7. It has a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine outputting no less than 814 hp (825 ps). As far as modifications go, we counted downpipes, intercoolers, intake, and a spark plug upgrade. It also has an automatic transmission with AWD. Though it is a bit on the heavy side, weighing in at 4,552 lbs. (2,065 kg).
The last contestant is a 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. It rocks a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine producing 770 hp (780 ps). Among its many modifications, we have the downpipes, a CPC upgrade, and panel filters. Of course, it’s all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission. This one pulls in at 4,586 lbs. (2,080 kg).
In the first 1/4 mile drag race the RS 7 and M5 simply flew off the starting line, while the E 63 S wasn’t as fast to respond. The BMW came in first, then the Audi in second by about a car length behind, and finally the Mercedes, lagging way behind by a couple of bus lengths at least.
The second time around, the E 63 S was paying more attention and launched at the same time as the RS7, while the M5 was milliseconds slower. The Audi came in first, way ahead of the BMW in second, and again, the Mercedes was dead last.
The third and final time, the Mercedes was the first to go off the starting line, followed by the BMW, and the Audi. It was neck to neck between the E 63 S and the RS 7, culminating in a photo finish. Still, the Audi was just a hair quicker and won first place.
Overall, it was an interesting race, to say the least. The 814-hp (825 ps) Audi RS 7 was today’s champion. However, the 770-hp (780 ps) Mercedes had a thing or two to say as well.
Next in line is a 2021 tuned Audi RS 7. It has a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine outputting no less than 814 hp (825 ps). As far as modifications go, we counted downpipes, intercoolers, intake, and a spark plug upgrade. It also has an automatic transmission with AWD. Though it is a bit on the heavy side, weighing in at 4,552 lbs. (2,065 kg).
The last contestant is a 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. It rocks a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine producing 770 hp (780 ps). Among its many modifications, we have the downpipes, a CPC upgrade, and panel filters. Of course, it’s all-wheel drive with an automatic transmission. This one pulls in at 4,586 lbs. (2,080 kg).
In the first 1/4 mile drag race the RS 7 and M5 simply flew off the starting line, while the E 63 S wasn’t as fast to respond. The BMW came in first, then the Audi in second by about a car length behind, and finally the Mercedes, lagging way behind by a couple of bus lengths at least.
The second time around, the E 63 S was paying more attention and launched at the same time as the RS7, while the M5 was milliseconds slower. The Audi came in first, way ahead of the BMW in second, and again, the Mercedes was dead last.
The third and final time, the Mercedes was the first to go off the starting line, followed by the BMW, and the Audi. It was neck to neck between the E 63 S and the RS 7, culminating in a photo finish. Still, the Audi was just a hair quicker and won first place.
Overall, it was an interesting race, to say the least. The 814-hp (825 ps) Audi RS 7 was today’s champion. However, the 770-hp (780 ps) Mercedes had a thing or two to say as well.