Chevy Camaro SS Drags Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, Wheelslip Galore Shames Match

Everything is ritz and glamour about Las Vegas. Including its car racing track from the Las Vegas Valley, Nevada area. But, sometimes, it still delivers an underwhelming performance.
Aside from Blue Oval ICE aficionados, who are watching from the sides with smiles as big as the 5.0 Coyote V8-powered 2024 Ford Mustang GT, GM and Mopar enthusiasts know very well that their fun days are numbered. For the latter, Dodge has already issued the 2023 model year ‘Last Call’ for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger family.
Afterward, the future will probably be as sustainable as the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s Banshee 800-volt EV powertrain dictates. Meanwhile, General Motors is keeping mum on the fate of the iconic Chevy Camaro past its current, sixth generation. But considering its sales performance, it cannot be good. So, we had better rejoice when a Camaro, or two, meets a Dodge muscle car, or two.
Thus, we kicked off the latest feature from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who got uploaded on October 20, with a grin on our faces and ready for The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to present a feisty brawl of the Camaro SS versus Charger SRT Hellcat variety.
Unfortunately, we were severely disappointed. The white Chevy Camaro SS looked great with a black hood when facing that gray, nimble Mopar at the burnout stand. But then they got the green light, and everything turned into quite the wheelslip galore, thus robbing us of a cool ET sequence. In the end, the Charger SRT Hellcat proved its supremacy with a 13.17s result against the opponent’s feeble 13.84s pass.
Luckily, not all excitement was lost for this famed track that recently got upgraded and widened from two to four lanes, as another couple of brawls (between two Hellcats and then against another Camaro SS) were a bit faster, and slightly cooler. Oh well, remember, soon we are going to consider these as veritable ICE treasures…
