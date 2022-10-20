2JZ Nissan 240SX Drags Turbo Corvette, Two GT-Rs, Absolute Destruction Ensues

When you say 240, JDM automotive aficionados immediately ask: Datsun or Nissan? Well, the 240Z and the 240SX were great sports cars during their time. And, with a little help, they can still be, even today.
The aftermarket world is not just for customization and personalization or simple tuning, it is also for keeping old champions alive for as long as possible. Sometimes, enough to scare the bejesus out of everyone trying to duke it out alongside at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. Of course, whenever a Street Car Takeover event is involved, you also know something feisty – not fishy – is going on.
And, probably just to give us a proper example, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has one of the coolest trio of brawls that occurred during Street Car Takeover Charlotte earlier this summer (June 24-25) at zMAX Dragway, that world-first four-lane dragstrip venue located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway compound in Concord, North Carolina.
The protagonist of the feature embedded below is a Second-generation (S14) Toyota 2JZ-swapped Nissan 240SX, which duked it out with a couple of R35 Nissan GT-Rs, as well as a feisty, turbocharged C7 Chevy Corvette. All races occurred in the Street Racer Wild class, so there is really no point in telling you to expect the right amount of tempestuousness, right?
Anyway, the first skirmish against a dark and menacing R35 Nissan GT-R puts everything into the proper seven-second perspective, as the 2JZ Nissan 240SX shoots out like a rocket and nails absolute destruction by way of a 7.92s pass against the rival’s apparently ‘slow’ 8.29s effort. But that was just the appetizer.
Next up, from the 1:34 mark, the Toyota-swapped Nissan gets visited by a white GT-R knight in shiny quarter-mile dragstrip armor to try and reclaim the automaker’s honor. Alas, it was all in vain: 7.78s for the 240SX and 7.81s for its modern Nissan rival. Last, but not least, from the 2:19 mark, a turbocharged C7 Chevy Corvette arrives to attempt an Americana-style KO. Well, better check out how it all went down for yourself…
