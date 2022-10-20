Milano GTO Vision Concept Virtually Has What It Takes to Be the Next Italian Sports Car

Some car concepts are created just to show us what the future of automobiles could look like. But there are others that are so incredibly awesome that it would be a shame not to end up in a real garage someday.
That’s the case with the render you see here, which is called Milano Vision GT and is based on a design from a video game. It is the brainchild of seasoned automobile designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini, who worked for various carmakers like Ford, Bertone, and Alfa Romeo.
You don’t need to be an experienced gamer to gauge that this car would look and feel great in a video game. Just a glance at the renderings is enough to determine that. And that’s exactly what the designer aimed for. According to Yanko Design, his idea was to create “a new brand that could have been made for games like Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon.” And what better place could this imaginary brand come from than Milan, the mecca of modern car design?
Although Baldini didn’t want to envision a new sports car from a well-known manufacturer but rather an independent build, there is no denying it does take design cues from the Ferrari 296 GTB, in terms of shape and proportions.
Dressed in a red livery, the Milano Vision GT bears a resemblance to the supercars that come out of Ferrari’s Maranello factory, but there are also notable differences. Like the vehicle’s top view, which lets us catch a glimpse of what could be a mighty V8 through a glass cover or the prevalent curved lines that create a unique sporty silhouette.
Actually, the designer seems to have an affinity for controlled flowing lines, as the whole car is dominated by curves that give it a voluptuous yet aerodynamic look.
At the front, Baldini envisioned the Milano Vision GT with a prominent grille and some sleek headlights placed on the outer flanks of the fascia. Both the grille and the headlights stretch backward as if pulled by inertia. The car also features a sleek windshield and well-proportioned side windows.
When looking at the Vision GT from the side, two elements immediately catch your eye: the two-tone wheels and the large intakes behind the front wheel arches.
Moving on to the rear, the designer imaged the supercar with shapely quarter panels, a slightly stretched rear, and a simple LED light bar.
Though these are just some renderings, the car could one day turn into an exciting project for a supercar manufacturer or, at least, a racing video game developer.
