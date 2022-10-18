BMW M2 Competition Already Rolls Its CGI Sleeves to Start a Quick Sports Car Brawl

The Bavarians from BMW’s M GmbH have just presented the 2023 M2 compact luxury sports car, but we already know it faces an uphill battle in the segment.
First and foremost, sales of sports cars have been declining rather rapidly in the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity, as well as on the account of the expanding EV revolution. Secondly, at least in the United States, the 453-hp 2023 M2 has its work cut out for it as it will soon face the Americana pony cars and the cool JDM-style Toyota GR Supra plus 2023 Nissan Z.
So, BMW will have to be on its toes and cook up one enhancement after the other to keep the M2 fresh and exciting. But until that happens in the real world, the virtual automotive realm has already taken care of all the commotion. Thus, here is the pixel master better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who probably thinks that it is already the ripe time for BMW to unleash an upgraded M2 Competition.
Additionally, given the redesigned front, one could also use the potential M2 Competition as a successful alternative to the overly angular design of the standard M2 that some say was carved out of Minecraft, while others think it simply lacks any understated elegance. Unfortunately, the CGI expert has only showcased a singular, front POV, plus a quick comparison between the real 2023 M2 and his imagined Competition version.
As for hypothetical technical specifications, there are none. And, frankly, it is way too soon to discuss any. Remember, the regular 2023 BMW M2 will only hit a global dealership near you in April 2023, and we already have to cope with a base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling in America. Still, BMW hopes many will think it is well worth it, especially considering the purist RWD and six-speed stick shift package.
