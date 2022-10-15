2023 BMW M2 Configurator Now Live in Germany and the UK

Offered between 2015 and 2021, the first-gen M2 has been replaced by the G87. Equipped with a downtuned version of the S58 engine of the M4, this fellow is now available to configure back home in Germany and in the United Kingdom, with prices listed at €72,800 and £63,820.
Both configurators default to the eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, which helps the M2 accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.1 seconds. The WLTP combined consumption rating is 9.7 liters per 100 kilometers (29.1 miles per gallon). Funnily enough, the DE-spec model spews out 220 grams of CO2 emissions combined, whereas the UK-spec model averages 219 grams per kilometer.
As expected of the lightest and most engaging BMW M currently available to purchase, BMW offers a manual as well, but only if you’re prepared to pony up some moolah. Switching to the three-pedal setup increases fuel consumption to 10.1 liters per 100 kilometers or 28 miles per gallon, with CO2 emissions listed as 227 and 228 grams per kilometer. Also worthy of note, the manual box gets up into the three digits 0.2 seconds slower.
The manual is also supplied by the aforementioned company, and a lesser version of this transmission be found in the 2023 model year Toyota GR Supra with the B58 inline-six lump. Next up, the configurator presents you with five paint choices split between two non-metallic finishes (the pictured Zandvoort Blue and Alpine White) and three metallic options (Black Sapphire, the Toronto Red used in press photos, and Brooklyn Gray).
Wheel choices include two designs that measure 19 inches up front and 20 inches out back. The M2 for both the German and British markets is offered with four leather upholstery options, but curiously enough, the German model features three interior trim choices. British customers, on the other hand, will have to make do with carbon-fiber trim. Optional packages number three in total, starting with the M Driver's Pack that increases maximum speed to 285 kilometers per hour (177 miles per hour) in Germany and 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour) in the United Kingdom. Pretty weird, huh?
The M2 Comfort Package is exclusive to the UK, consisting of the Comfort Access suite, a heated steering wheel, and wireless phone charging. Last, but certainly not least, the M Race Track Package is the single most expensive option at €12,990 or £6,345. What are you getting for this money? More carbon-fiber interior trim opens the list, followed by the M Carbon Roof, M carbon-fiber bucket seats, and the aforementioned M Driver's Pack.
