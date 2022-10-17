CGI Ford Mustang GT ‘Jet Form’ Stomps on Dark Horse Performance With 800-HP V8

When it was presented, the 2024 Ford Mustang had two major surprises for the global audience. First, the fact that it would not abandon the ICE lifestyle and, second, the Dark Horse performance family.
Stellantis has directed their pony/muscle car assets from Dodge towards a ‘Last Call’ with the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models to make way for the new, electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Meanwhile, GM is keeping mum about the fate of the next-generation Chevy Camaro, so many will say that Ford will strike gold when it gets the S650 on the market.
Until then, many things could happen, from the real world’s all-new Ford Mustang GT Supercars racer to the virtual automotive realm cooking up their seventh-generation drift kings and whatnot. Speaking of the latter, here are the pixel masters behind the karg_z and timthespy monikers (aka Peter Kevin Kargbo and Taehee Tim Lee, respectively) striking the proper CGI balance with their latest digital collaboration.
Starting with the latter’s 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance alternate version for a Dark Horse lifestyle, the former was challenged to come up with a custom 2024 Ford Mustang… over four days! “I honestly never knew I’d be able to clear up this fast, yet nicely,” explains the author, who transformed the CGI ‘stock body’ of Tim’s version into a proper Formula Drift member of the JDM muscle cars breed.
Plus, he also wants us to notice a few Need for Speed Unbound elements in his work – properly dubbed as ‘Jet Form.’ Well, as far as we are concerned, we do love a few digital things, such as the central four-pipe exhaust setup, the bonkers partial carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic kit, the slammed attitude, as well as the fact this imagined build would push the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to no less than 800 hp, well past what the S550 Shelby Mustang GT500 had on offer!
Until then, many things could happen, from the real world’s all-new Ford Mustang GT Supercars racer to the virtual automotive realm cooking up their seventh-generation drift kings and whatnot. Speaking of the latter, here are the pixel masters behind the karg_z and timthespy monikers (aka Peter Kevin Kargbo and Taehee Tim Lee, respectively) striking the proper CGI balance with their latest digital collaboration.
Starting with the latter’s 2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance alternate version for a Dark Horse lifestyle, the former was challenged to come up with a custom 2024 Ford Mustang… over four days! “I honestly never knew I’d be able to clear up this fast, yet nicely,” explains the author, who transformed the CGI ‘stock body’ of Tim’s version into a proper Formula Drift member of the JDM muscle cars breed.
Plus, he also wants us to notice a few Need for Speed Unbound elements in his work – properly dubbed as ‘Jet Form.’ Well, as far as we are concerned, we do love a few digital things, such as the central four-pipe exhaust setup, the bonkers partial carbon fiber widebody aerodynamic kit, the slammed attitude, as well as the fact this imagined build would push the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to no less than 800 hp, well past what the S550 Shelby Mustang GT500 had on offer!