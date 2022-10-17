Frozen 2023 Toyota Tundra Sitting Lowered on HREs Has the Right CGI Street Style

Whereas these fine autumn days all real-world eyes are on the few instances when automotive shows are still an interesting, in-person thing, the virtual automotive realm goes about its business, seemingly undisturbed.
While we keep an eye on the 2022 Paris Motor Show developments, it is also great that digital artists have interesting ideas that combine European DNA with stuff from across the seas. Or, rather, from across the Atlantic Ocean, as this Japanese model that we are about to discuss has a San Antonio, Texas-based production residency.
Of course, everyone has guessed that we are again focusing on a virtual Toyota Tundra. The third generation of the mighty full-size nameplate has been a darling of the pixel master world, recently. So, it took the mantle of an unofficial 2024 or 2025 refresh that swapped the TRD Pro credentials for some ZR2 goodies, as well as morphed into a CGI dually force to be reckoned with by the heavy-duty establishment.
Anyway, while most real-world builds focus on its natural or outrageous (read 6x6) potential, this new digital transformation from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, takes after the JDM tuning culture more than anything else. Albeit it also does so with a little Euro twist – via the BMW Individual Frozen Blue paintjob that seems like a match made in posh heaven for Tundra’s new flagship Capstone trim.
Plus, the full-size pickup truck is subtly lowered on forged aftermarket wheels from HRE Wheels in a contrasting black hue and rocks a set of golden brake calipers to try and rock the establishment. Cool, right? Well, it sure looks like it, and this Tundra probably would not disappoint either when flaunting its brave new 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain, affectionately dubbed the i-Force Max by Toyota. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
Of course, everyone has guessed that we are again focusing on a virtual Toyota Tundra. The third generation of the mighty full-size nameplate has been a darling of the pixel master world, recently. So, it took the mantle of an unofficial 2024 or 2025 refresh that swapped the TRD Pro credentials for some ZR2 goodies, as well as morphed into a CGI dually force to be reckoned with by the heavy-duty establishment.
Anyway, while most real-world builds focus on its natural or outrageous (read 6x6) potential, this new digital transformation from Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, takes after the JDM tuning culture more than anything else. Albeit it also does so with a little Euro twist – via the BMW Individual Frozen Blue paintjob that seems like a match made in posh heaven for Tundra’s new flagship Capstone trim.
Plus, the full-size pickup truck is subtly lowered on forged aftermarket wheels from HRE Wheels in a contrasting black hue and rocks a set of golden brake calipers to try and rock the establishment. Cool, right? Well, it sure looks like it, and this Tundra probably would not disappoint either when flaunting its brave new 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain, affectionately dubbed the i-Force Max by Toyota. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?