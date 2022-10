Lexus ES Wagon Dresses Up for the Digital Occasion With Special Hokkaido Silver

Not only that, but the Lexus ES also holds the honor of being among the first – alongside the bigger full-size LS – to debut the Japanese automaker’s lineup when the brand first debuted in 1989. So, there’s a history behind it, although only in traditional four-door sedan form. But what if things changed a little?Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, loves a couple of things: showcasing his digital build projects in environments that fully simulate our world’s reality and dabbling with five-door station wagons plus Shooting Brakes above all else. That does not mean he is not open to other body styles, it’s just that estates are always a recurring theme with him. Sometimes, a model will even appear more than once across his imagined realm.And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, after CGI-toying with the idea of imagining a Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake dressed in logical British Racing Green attire, the pixel master continues his “Touring the world!” periplus with a posh Lexus. One that is not just for four people, like the Jag, but rather for the entire family – thanks to its estate body style. This is not the first time we get the occasion to check out a hypothetical Lexus ES station wagon that never was and probably never will be. But this time around, the digital idea has been revisited for a slight color change, as the ritzy estate is now dressed up in a special ‘Hokkaido Silver’ hue. More like a noticeably light blue, this color tone entirely befits the premium image of the mid-size Lexus, a model that was upgraded in the U.S. for the 2023MY not long ago.