Lexus ES Wagon Dresses Up for the Digital Occasion With Special Hokkaido Silver

While the first five iterations of the Lexus ES were closely related to the ubiquitous Toyota Camry, the luxury sports sedan has grown to assume a relationship with the Avalon during the most recent two generations.
Not only that, but the Lexus ES also holds the honor of being among the first – alongside the bigger full-size LS – to debut the Japanese automaker’s lineup when the brand first debuted in 1989. So, there’s a history behind it, although only in traditional four-door sedan form. But what if things changed a little?
Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, loves a couple of things: showcasing his digital build projects in environments that fully simulate our world’s reality and dabbling with five-door station wagons plus Shooting Brakes above all else. That does not mean he is not open to other body styles, it’s just that estates are always a recurring theme with him. Sometimes, a model will even appear more than once across his imagined realm.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, after CGI-toying with the idea of imagining a Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake dressed in logical British Racing Green attire, the pixel master continues his “Touring the world!” periplus with a posh Lexus. One that is not just for four people, like the Jag, but rather for the entire family – thanks to its estate body style.
This is not the first time we get the occasion to check out a hypothetical Lexus ES station wagon that never was and probably never will be. But this time around, the digital idea has been revisited for a slight color change, as the ritzy estate is now dressed up in a special ‘Hokkaido Silver’ hue. More like a noticeably light blue, this color tone entirely befits the premium image of the mid-size Lexus, a model that was upgraded in the U.S. for the 2023MY not long ago.
