First Look at 2024 Chevy Silverado Heavy-Duty EV Is Digital, Still Very Promising

The Big Detroit Three are making a major push this autumn to gain an even stronger foothold into the lucrative pickup truck sector. And they are sparing no expenses or novel ideas.
The first to kick off the season’s fall pickup truck party was Ram. The automaker thoroughly upgraded its 2023 heavy-duty lineup, and it was soon followed by the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD with its updates, as well as the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. But, of course, that was not all.
So, GMC arrived casually late but ready to deliver a significant blow with the 2024 Sierra HD AT4X off-road-oriented trim and posh Denali Ultimate grade. And it will soon continue the momentum with the upcoming introduction of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV featuring a proper, ritzy Denali Edition 1 special debut series. And, naturally, all this pickup truck commotion has attracted a lot of attention from everywhere.
That includes the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists, so here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube taking another jab at the segment and leaving no CGI stones unturned. Thus, after their resident pixel master previously imagined a 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty Raptor to digitally tower (with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the F-150 Raptor R) above the heavy-duty establishment, now it is time for a rival – but with an EV twist.
Their latest virtual project is the unannounced and unreleased 2024 Chevy Silverado HD EV, a hypothetical model that would build on the foundations laid down by the regular Silverado EV (WT and loaded RST First Edition) but will allegedly provide more oomph than GM has previously factored in for the battery-powered full-size pickup truck. That means a bit more than 664 hp – which might put it well into the current 700-hp F-150 Raptor R and 702-hp Ram TRX territory.
So, GMC arrived casually late but ready to deliver a significant blow with the 2024 Sierra HD AT4X off-road-oriented trim and posh Denali Ultimate grade. And it will soon continue the momentum with the upcoming introduction of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV featuring a proper, ritzy Denali Edition 1 special debut series. And, naturally, all this pickup truck commotion has attracted a lot of attention from everywhere.
That includes the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists, so here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube taking another jab at the segment and leaving no CGI stones unturned. Thus, after their resident pixel master previously imagined a 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty Raptor to digitally tower (with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the F-150 Raptor R) above the heavy-duty establishment, now it is time for a rival – but with an EV twist.
Their latest virtual project is the unannounced and unreleased 2024 Chevy Silverado HD EV, a hypothetical model that would build on the foundations laid down by the regular Silverado EV (WT and loaded RST First Edition) but will allegedly provide more oomph than GM has previously factored in for the battery-powered full-size pickup truck. That means a bit more than 664 hp – which might put it well into the current 700-hp F-150 Raptor R and 702-hp Ram TRX territory.