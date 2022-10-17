2JZ 1932 Ford Hot Rod Flaunts Spacey Vibes, Houston Might Have a CGI Problem

The last time we checked out the virtual automotive realm’s progress with the ‘Inktober’ challenge, anything was on the table for pixel masters looking to fulfill the roster with their CGI twists.
Some were keen to respect the global challenge’s ethos of inking and drawing, but others just went their route and never looked back, only fulfilling the premise of churning out something cool daily. Chiefly among the latter is also Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who - upon popular request - has decided it was about time to get experimental for this year’s ‘Inktober.’
So, after a quick revisit of his EV, Tesla-swapped VW Golf Mk3 racer restomod, he was fast to churn out stuff like a Skyline tribute, a Toyota MR2 revival, a colorful E30 BMW, plus an extremely odd representative of the wedge car era, the Fiat X1/9, equipped with a bi-turbo Honda K-swapped engine. Alas, the promised experimental ideas – or at least one of them – only materialized afterward.
And this is how we end up with this, a black-and-white 1932 Ford Hot Rod that takes our imagination to the Moon and back, just so we can allow NASA to signal to itself that “Houston, we have a problem.” And that would certainly be the Toyota 2JZ-swapped “weird compilation of 1990s F1 aero, Japanese wheels and 2JZ engine, 1990s-inspired spacecraft stuff, and a few modern touches.”
Speaking of the latter, there is a pushrod suspension setup, some CGI LED headlights, semi-slick and completely slick tires up front and on the rear axle, respectively, plus the desire to be a proper tire slyer to achieve a potential “burnout king” level! As for the looks, those NASA references are more than welcomed – many have always felt that Street, Rat, and Hot Rod fans or builders should probably be investigated by SETI and co.
