autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

Here’s a Realistic Take on the All-New 2024 BMW X2 Crossover – What's There to Hate?

Home > News > Renderings
17 Oct 2022, 11:03 UTC ·
We’ve got to hand it to BMW. They take a lot of chances with their designs, yet they stay flexible enough and aren’t afraid to backtrack or start over based on customer and media feedback. If you think the grille stayed small by accident on legacy models like the updated 3 Series or the upcoming all-new 5 Series, think again.
All-new 2024 BMW X2 rendering 8 photos
All-new 2024 BMW X2 renderingAll-new 2024 BMW X2 renderingAll-new 2024 BMW X2 renderingAll-new 2024 BMW X2 prototypeAll-new 2024 BMW X2 renderingAll-new 2024 BMW X2 renderingAll-new 2024 BMW X2 rendering
Here’s another example – the all-new 2024 X2 crossover, which was just spied for the first time earlier this month. We could tell, pretty much right off the bat, that it was a completely different vehicle compared to its predecessor, aka the current X2, which is more of a jacked-up hatchback (like a taller 1 Series) than an SUV.

That was the gamble that BMW decided to take with the X2, thinking that young buyers would be drawn by its fresh and dynamic aesthetics. To be fair, some probably were, but you can’t base an entire design on a single demographic, which is why the all-new X2 has evolved into something that’s much more SUV-like, albeit one with a coupe-style rear end. Think of it like a smaller X4/X6 and you’ll have the right idea.

Now, those that have seen the all-new X1 know that it won’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what the new X2 is going to look like. The design language appears to be identical between the two, so despite the latter’s camouflage, we feel pretty confident about this prediction.

Of course, they’ll look the same up to a point, which is where the roof starts sloping down on the X2 in order for us to get that coupe-like shape that everyone seems to love.

If you still need a little push to kick-start your imagination, try this rendering from Kolesa on for size. It’s by far the most realistic yet of the next-gen X2, which is already shaping out to be quite a handsome little crossover.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
rendering renderings BMW BMW X2 2024 bmw x2
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories