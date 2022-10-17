Here’s a Realistic Take on the All-New 2024 BMW X2 Crossover – What's There to Hate?

We’ve got to hand it to BMW. They take a lot of chances with their designs, yet they stay flexible enough and aren’t afraid to backtrack or start over based on customer and media feedback. If you think the grille stayed small by accident on legacy models like the updated 3 Series or the upcoming all-new 5 Series, think again.
Here’s another example – the all-new 2024 X2 crossover, which was just spied for the first time earlier this month. We could tell, pretty much right off the bat, that it was a completely different vehicle compared to its predecessor, aka the current X2, which is more of a jacked-up hatchback (like a taller 1 Series) than an SUV.
That was the gamble that BMW decided to take with the X2, thinking that young buyers would be drawn by its fresh and dynamic aesthetics. To be fair, some probably were, but you can’t base an entire design on a single demographic, which is why the all-new X2 has evolved into something that’s much more SUV-like, albeit one with a coupe-style rear end. Think of it like a smaller X4/X6 and you’ll have the right idea.
Now, those that have seen the all-new X1 know that it won’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what the new X2 is going to look like. The design language appears to be identical between the two, so despite the latter’s camouflage, we feel pretty confident about this prediction.
Of course, they’ll look the same up to a point, which is where the roof starts sloping down on the X2 in order for us to get that coupe-like shape that everyone seems to love.
If you still need a little push to kick-start your imagination, try this rendering from Kolesa on for size. It’s by far the most realistic yet of the next-gen X2, which is already shaping out to be quite a handsome little crossover.
