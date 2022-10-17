NamX Rocks the Paris Motor Show With a Hydrogen-Powered SUV Concept Using Removable Tanks

Hydrogen propulsion systems are starting to become cool again, with several new and old carmakers announcing new models fueled by the colorful gas. NamX innovates on the concept by offering hybrid hydrogen storage with a fixed tank and swappable hydrogen capsules.
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles were once considered the best solution to zero-emission mobility. In the past years, though, all but a handful of carmakers have abandoned the FCEV bandwagon. One of the reasons was the lack of hydrogen refueling infrastructure. NamX, an African-European company, is confident it can solve this problem by offering a hybrid refueling system for its first FCEV, the NamX HUV.
NamX would stand for New Automotive and Mobility eXploration, if you were wondering. At the same time, “HUV” is a term coined for the “hydrogen utility vehicle,” which is essentially an SUV powered by hydrogen. The names are rather modest for what NamX is trying to solve. Specifically, breaking the circle of not enough hydrogen refueling stations because there is no demand and the lack of hydrogen vehicles because there are no hydrogen stations.
For that, NamX has designed its NamX HUV with two hydrogen tank systems. The fixed one is common on other hydrogen FCEVs, like the Toyota Mirai. The real innovation is the second tank, which uses removable hydrogen capsules. Unlike the former, these don’t need to be filled up at a hydrogen station, although they could. Instead, the cartridges (or capsules) can be bought from stores or ordered online. NamX has named its swappable capsules “CapX,” and the CapXtore is the name of the online store which people can use to order new capsules.
There are six CapX capsules on the NamX HUV, and together with the fixed tank, they can fuel the crossover for up to 800 km (500 miles). Each one holds around 8 kg (17.6 pounds) of hydrogen, and it takes about 30 seconds to swap. There are still things to solve, but NamX has plenty of time because it plans to start selling the HUV in 2025.
NamX HUV will be available in two versions, one with 300 horsepower and rear-wheel drive and a GTH version with all-wheel drive and 550 horsepower. The RWD version can reach a top speed of 200 kph (124 mph) and accelerates from 0-100 kph (0-96 mph) in 6.5 seconds. The GTH ups that with a 250-kph (155-mph) maximum speed and 4.5-second acceleration time. NamX has already opened the reservation book, and it takes a 1,000 euros ($975) deposit, hopefully refundable, to join the list.
