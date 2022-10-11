NamX Will Open Pre-Orders For Its HUV on October 17, Charges €1,000 for Them

More on this:

1 Shell Will Build Europe's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant in the Netherlands

2 Toyota Follows NamX and Creates Its Own Hydrogen Cartridge with Woven Planet

3 Renault Scenic Vision Is the 2030 EV I'd Like to Buy Right Now – Only With LFP Cells

4 NamX HUV Proposes Swappable Hydrogen Capsules to Make FCEVs Practical

5 Riversimple Rasa May Reach California With the Help of the California Mobility Center