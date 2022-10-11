NamX Will Open Pre-Orders For Its HUV on October 17, Charges €1,000 for Them

The last time we talked about NamX was in May. At the time, we told our readers the French company asked Pininfarina to design a striking SUV powered by hydrogen capsules that could solve the hydrogen refueling network issue FCEVs currently face. Instead of pumping the gas, the owner just buys hydrogen bottles and replaces them. For those interested in the idea, all it takes is to wait until October 17 and have a spare €1,000 ($971 at the current exchange rate) to pay for their place in line. The wait will be long.
NamX promised the HUV would be available for deliveries by Q4 2025, which means only three years from now. That’s enough time for the development of a new vehicle anywhere in the world. Considering the car NamX presented was a functional EV, the delay has two possible explanations. The first is that perfecting the hydrogen bottle and its sales network takes all this time. The other is that NamX does not want to be known as another one of the companies more worried about selling anything than properly developing and testing its cars.
According to NamX, anyone willing to spend €1,000 will have some advantages compared to other customers. They will be the first ones to drive the HUV and will get a limited series the company is now calling Historical HUV 2022. Considering deliveries will only start in 2025, that is pretty strange. They will also get special invitations to the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and a preview of the HUV.
NamX did not say if the €1,000 deposit is refundable. The money will probably be discounted from the total price in 2025. So far, the French startup only said that its entry-level vehicle would be RWD, have 300 hp, a governed top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), and a 0-to-100-kph (62-mph) acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. For that, customers should disburse €65,000 ($63,109).
The NamX HUV GTH is way more expensive: €95,000 ($92,236). For that kind of money, the buyer gets 500 hp, one motor pe axle (AWD), a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph), and 4.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kph.
According to NamX, anyone willing to spend €1,000 will have some advantages compared to other customers. They will be the first ones to drive the HUV and will get a limited series the company is now calling Historical HUV 2022. Considering deliveries will only start in 2025, that is pretty strange. They will also get special invitations to the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and a preview of the HUV.
NamX did not say if the €1,000 deposit is refundable. The money will probably be discounted from the total price in 2025. So far, the French startup only said that its entry-level vehicle would be RWD, have 300 hp, a governed top speed of 200 kph (124 mph), and a 0-to-100-kph (62-mph) acceleration time of 6.5 seconds. For that, customers should disburse €65,000 ($63,109).
The NamX HUV GTH is way more expensive: €95,000 ($92,236). For that kind of money, the buyer gets 500 hp, one motor pe axle (AWD), a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph), and 4.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kph.