This Renovated Vintage Airstream Trailer Became a Cozy Glamping Habitat

If you want to get a taste of the glamping experience, then this Aistream might be a great option to consider. The vintage travel trailer was renovated and turned into a cozy little retreat. It comes with all the amenities of home, so guests can relax in comfort.
Nestled in the middle of nature on a 46-acre private property in Stone Mountain, this Airstream is perfect for a weekend getaway. It offers enough room for two people, allowing them to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
The trailer combines retro charm with modern amenities. It features a cozy interior that feels surprisingly spacious. The first thing you’re going to notice is the bedroom, which includes a queen-size bed. Above the bed, you’ll find an area filled with vintage decorations.
From the bedroom, you can see most of this cozy little home. There’s a well-equipped kitchen a few steps ahead that has all the necessary appliances. It comes with a three-burner propane cooktop, a sink with gold accents, a small refrigerator, and plenty of storage space.
The cabinets and drawers have all the utensils, pots, and pans that you need to cook up a storm. The kitchen also has a generous wooden countertop and some cubbyholes that host a microwave and a toaster oven.
The Airstream even has a lounge area,which includes a large sofa that converts into a twin bed whenever guests need an extra sleeping space. Underneath the sofa, you can find blankets, board games, and card games. The lounge is the perfect spot for a game night.
This trailer does include an electric fireplace heater as well, which not only keeps the place warm and cozy during cold winter days but also adds to the retro charm of the Airstream. Finally, the bathroom in this renovated RV is super spacious. It has a bathtub, a sink, a closet, a Nature’s head composting toilet ,and some storage space for towels and toiletries .
Guests can also enjoy the outdoors. There’s a deck that has enough room for two chairs and a small table. But that’s not all. People will find a hammock, a picnic table, and a fire pit next to the RV as well.
The vintage trailer is available through Airbnb, allowing guests the chance to experience this unique place. For around $300 per night, two adults can can enjoy glamping at its best without giving up the comfort of their home.
The trailer combines retro charm with modern amenities. It features a cozy interior that feels surprisingly spacious. The first thing you’re going to notice is the bedroom, which includes a queen-size bed. Above the bed, you’ll find an area filled with vintage decorations.
From the bedroom, you can see most of this cozy little home. There’s a well-equipped kitchen a few steps ahead that has all the necessary appliances. It comes with a three-burner propane cooktop, a sink with gold accents, a small refrigerator, and plenty of storage space.
The cabinets and drawers have all the utensils, pots, and pans that you need to cook up a storm. The kitchen also has a generous wooden countertop and some cubbyholes that host a microwave and a toaster oven.
The Airstream even has a lounge area,which includes a large sofa that converts into a twin bed whenever guests need an extra sleeping space. Underneath the sofa, you can find blankets, board games, and card games. The lounge is the perfect spot for a game night.
This trailer does include an electric fireplace heater as well, which not only keeps the place warm and cozy during cold winter days but also adds to the retro charm of the Airstream. Finally, the bathroom in this renovated RV is super spacious. It has a bathtub, a sink, a closet, a Nature’s head composting toilet ,and some storage space for towels and toiletries .
Guests can also enjoy the outdoors. There’s a deck that has enough room for two chairs and a small table. But that’s not all. People will find a hammock, a picnic table, and a fire pit next to the RV as well.
The vintage trailer is available through Airbnb, allowing guests the chance to experience this unique place. For around $300 per night, two adults can can enjoy glamping at its best without giving up the comfort of their home.