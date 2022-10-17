Tributo Superyacht Concept Takes Inspiration From the Italian Automotive Industry

Australian design company Sabdes Yacht Design, through founder and chief designer Scott Blee, has recently presented a new superyacht concept named Project Tributo.
Sabdes is known in the Australian yachting world for designing and developing a wide array of projects, ranging from small powerboats to 490-foot (150-meter) megayachts. It “has developed a high profile in the design world by producing innovative and stylish Yacht Design work that doesn’t just follow current fashion, but inspires and stays ahead of the game,” according to the description on its website.
The company’s latest concept is a 246-foot (75-meter) vessel whose exterior design takes inspiration from the Italian automotive industry and showcases the designers’ commitment to innovation, creativity, and style.
Project Tributo is characterized by an imposing profile with a five-deck design and plenty of interior room for guests to enjoy. It is built in aluminum and steel, with a long low bow and double arches in its sheerline. The automotive inspiration is evident in the vessel’s exterior design, which includes a grille at the bow.
The interior layout has been developed in collaboration with UK-based yacht design company ThirtyC, and its interior spaces are spread across five decks. The vessel will feature nine staterooms for guests and the owner, who will take advantage of a dedicated upper-deck apartment.
The lower deck is envisioned with a large beach club and wellness area. The upper deck will house a 23-foot (7-meter) long pool on its forward part.
In terms of performance, the Sabdes Yacht Design studio promises that Tributo will be able to reach a top speed of 22 knots (25.3 kph/ 41 kph). Additionally, they mention that, at cruising speed, which was not specified, it will offer a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
No information about the engines that will power the yacht has been disclosed, but the designer did mention that Tributo was designed with a hybrid propulsion system.
The studio is yet to strike a deal with a specific yacht builder to bring this superyacht concept to life.
