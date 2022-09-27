Sinot's Superyacht Concept Poetry Looks More Like a Modern Home Than a Traditional Yacht

This year’s Monaco Yacht Show, Europe’s most important event of this kind with in-water displays of large yachts, will start tomorrow in Port Hercules, and yachting aficionados are eager to see the most exciting yachts launched recently, but also new designs that envision what the future holds.
Dutch design house Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design will also be present at the event, where it plans to fully unveil a refreshing new design in the form of a 242-foot (129.6-meter) superyacht concept called Poetry.
The concept will sway away from tradition and bring a new thematic approach to superyacht design, centered on the prospective owner’s dreams and desires.
“We challenged ourselves to create a concept that fully accommodates the desires and lifestyle of the owner without compromising the yacht design. For Poetry, we worked from a new design vision, creating a concept depicting the owner’s dreams,” designer Sander Sinot explained in a statement.
Looking more like a modern home rather than a traditional superyacht, Poetry comes with an innovative layout. That’s because Sinot relocated the wheelhouse from the highest deck to a more functional spot at the bow, thus optimizing space on boars and creating a genuine private area for the owner to enjoy. Therefore, the entire upper deck is occupied by the owner’s suite.
Besides that, Poetry also features four staterooms and two VIPs that can sleep up to 12 guests. There is also accommodation for 47 crew members across 21 double crew cabins, four officer cabins, and a captain’s cabin.
A large multimedia cinema and an exploration room are also included to cater to the guests’ entertainment needs, while a wellness area with a gym, a beauty salon, a hammam, a sauna, and a massage area can be found on the lower deck.
Moving on to the outside space, the main deck has a large semi-alfresco dining area connected to the aft exterior deck that boasts a picturesque infinity pool. The beach club is just a few steps lower, and there is also a swim platform with direct access to the ocean.
Another standout point of the vessel is its large tender garage that can host two 12-meter Limousine tenders, five wave runners, along with a wide array of water toys. Any true seafarer’s dream, really.
However, the actual piece de resistance of the Poetry concept is the sea pool. This key element is created by lowering one of the hatches under the sea level, thus extending a filtering bulwark and allowing the ocean water to flood the space.
And if that’s not enough to convince you Poetry is a sensational superyacht concept, let us tell you that the sleek, aerodynamic vessel promises to cruise for up to 4,500 nautical miles at 12 knots (13.8 mph) and reach a top speed of 17.5 knots (20.1 mph) at full tilt.
The concept will sway away from tradition and bring a new thematic approach to superyacht design, centered on the prospective owner’s dreams and desires.
“We challenged ourselves to create a concept that fully accommodates the desires and lifestyle of the owner without compromising the yacht design. For Poetry, we worked from a new design vision, creating a concept depicting the owner’s dreams,” designer Sander Sinot explained in a statement.
Looking more like a modern home rather than a traditional superyacht, Poetry comes with an innovative layout. That’s because Sinot relocated the wheelhouse from the highest deck to a more functional spot at the bow, thus optimizing space on boars and creating a genuine private area for the owner to enjoy. Therefore, the entire upper deck is occupied by the owner’s suite.
Besides that, Poetry also features four staterooms and two VIPs that can sleep up to 12 guests. There is also accommodation for 47 crew members across 21 double crew cabins, four officer cabins, and a captain’s cabin.
A large multimedia cinema and an exploration room are also included to cater to the guests’ entertainment needs, while a wellness area with a gym, a beauty salon, a hammam, a sauna, and a massage area can be found on the lower deck.
Moving on to the outside space, the main deck has a large semi-alfresco dining area connected to the aft exterior deck that boasts a picturesque infinity pool. The beach club is just a few steps lower, and there is also a swim platform with direct access to the ocean.
Another standout point of the vessel is its large tender garage that can host two 12-meter Limousine tenders, five wave runners, along with a wide array of water toys. Any true seafarer’s dream, really.
However, the actual piece de resistance of the Poetry concept is the sea pool. This key element is created by lowering one of the hatches under the sea level, thus extending a filtering bulwark and allowing the ocean water to flood the space.
And if that’s not enough to convince you Poetry is a sensational superyacht concept, let us tell you that the sleek, aerodynamic vessel promises to cruise for up to 4,500 nautical miles at 12 knots (13.8 mph) and reach a top speed of 17.5 knots (20.1 mph) at full tilt.