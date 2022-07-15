This Outrageous Gigayacht Concept Is Meant to Be a Millionaire’s Mini Cruise Ship

No matter what’s happening in the world, the luxury yacht industry continues to roll out outrageously expensive and lavish models, ready to become some wealthy owner’s new favorite toy. The CMA 118 is no less than a “mini” cruise vessel for private use.
Cristiano Mariani has dabbled in various architecture projects, including working with renown shipyards such as CRN, ISA Yachts, and Wally. His work has evolved from smaller yachts to grandiose explorer and sport utility vessel projects, for which he works directly with the owners.
Mariani’s latest project of this kind is a stunning 387-foot (118 meters) beast with a 6,500 GT, that’s as rugged and reliable as a support vessel, while also spoiling guests with the most opulent amenities of a high-end superyacht.
The comparison to a cruise ship comes from the fact that the CMA 118 can explore the world and face any climate, while also having enough space for up to 30 guests. It’s also an incredible explorer – forget your typical water toys, this mammoth vessel can hold a smaller yacht, a catamaran, and two helicopters inside its belly.
According to Superyacht Times, that’s a 60-foot (18 meters) motor yacht, and a custom catamaran of the same size, power by a hybrid propulsion system that uses solar power. But that’s not all. This amazing toy box also holds a submersible, a jet ski, and motorbikes for land exploration.
The future owner has an entire deck to enjoy, unfolding over 2,690 square feet (250 square meters). In addition to the stunning unobstructed views, the deck includes the private suite with its own Jacuzzi, plus access to the personal gym located on the sundeck.
A cinema, a cigar room, a library, and walk-in wine canteens are available for all the guests onboard. Of course, there’s also a large swimming pool and a winter garden (an outdoor/indoor dining area).
Seamlessly blending the rugged capabilities of an explorer with the unbeatable comfort of a luxury cruise vessel, the CMA 118 might just be one of the most impressive gigayachts of the year.
