Eco-Friendly Explorer Project Pelagos Breaks the Norm, Revealing a Sustainable Interior

The support for alternative propulsion systems and sustainable construction seems to be growing not just in the shipping industry, but also in that of luxury pleasure crafts. Shipyard representatives are saying that customers are becoming increasingly interested in greener options, something that is reflected in a lot of the new builds. Project Pelagos is a great example of that.
There are three models in Arksen’s Explorer series, and Arksen 85 is the flagship. The first hull was sold as Project Ocean, and the second one, Project Pelagos, is set to be delivered by the end of this year. In addition to the typical capabilities of an explorer (long range and self-sufficiency), this vessel blends a hybrid propulsion system with a series of green features, also revealing a luxurious interior based on sustainable materials, which is rare in the world of high-class yachting.
The builder recently revealed details about the interior of Project Pelagos, created by Design Unlimited. Unlike the exotic woods and the premium leather that are extensively used for typical superyachts, the main materials used here are sustainable - natural and whitewashed timber that can be recycled after use, laminates made from paper, and upholstery made from recycled fabrics.
Even the boat’s layout is different, as the future owner’s wish was to enjoy informal and truly cozy living spaces – the main salon features carpets and bean bags, so that family members can comfortably sit on the floor, while playing board games, for which there’s a dedicated storage space.
This explorer is even more comfortable for the captain, who gets to enjoy a double cabin with a navigation screen connected to the main equipment, so that he can monitor the vessel while relaxing or working in his private space.
In addition to the optional hybrid propulsion system, Project Pelagos boasts solar panels, advanced waste management systems, and an 88-foot (27 meters) aluminum hull made with 40% recycled content.
Eco-friendly, sustainable, and more casual models such as the new Arksen 85 could become the norm someday, when it comes to luxury yachting.
