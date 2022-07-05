Kite Surfer’s Stunning Luxury Explorer Shows Off Its New Look in British Columbia

There are many explorer superyachts out there, but few of them can say that they stayed true to their name even during the pandemic, having completed daring expeditions while most of the world was in isolation. The stunning V6 is one of those few.
Those passing by the Waddington harbor in the British Columbia region, Canada, got the chance to admire up close one of the most impressive explorer superyachts in the world. The 160.7-foot (49 meters) vessel was recently spotted anchored off in the area. Some of its oldest fans might have been surprised by its new appearance – a recent paint job transformed its former royal blue hull into a bright white one.
The V6 seems to be thriving under its new ownership. With an estimated worth of $16 million, the yacht previously known as Tyr got a new owner in the summer of 2020 and embarked on an adventurous voyage in just a few weeks. V6’s captain told Boat International that the new owner is a passionate kite surfer, so he was eager for some water fun in unusual locations.
At a time when most of the world was in isolation, this explorer’s owner and his family traveled from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Canary Islands, then headed north towards Ireland (where it anchored in front of the owner’s parents’ house) ending up in the Svalbard archipelago, Norway. The goal was to see polar bears, and the polar bear expert who had joined them on this trip made sure that they were able to do that – a remarkable ending to a unique expedition.
Built in 2007 by the Auckland-based Flyghtship shipyard, V6 is capable of covering up to 9,000 nautical miles (10,357 miles/16,668 km) and, when it’s not cruising at an economical speed, it can hit 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.7 kph). It can accommodate up to ten guests, and one of its most impressive features is the large helipad. Powerful and resilient, it sounds like the perfect toy for an experienced kite surfer.
