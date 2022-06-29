Canados Launches the Flagship of Its Oceanic Line, the First "24 Knots Explorer Ever"

Italian yacht builder Canados is getting ready to launch its flagship 143 ft (43 m)-long Oceanic yacht, boasting of it being the first Explorer ever capable of reaching a speed of 24 knots (27 mph/44 kph).
Italian shipyard Canados knows its way around building a yacht. Based in Rome, the vessel builder has been around for 76 years, with the Italian Navy being among its first customers back in 1946 when the company was founded. More than 800 Canados yachts have been delivered so far, with the shipbuilder boasting of using cutting-edge technologies and of being a master of composite construction. Many of the materials used for its vessels are also used in the aerospace sector.
Canados offers three lines of yachts: the Canados line, the Gladiator line, and the Oceanic line. The beautiful watercraft you see in the images falls in the third and is described by Canados as the flagship of the Oceanic line. The tri-deck Oceanic 143 ft (43.5 m) is touted by the Italian shipbuilder as “the first 24 knots Explorer ever” and will finally hit the water tomorrow.
According to Boat International, the yacht was sold eight years ago as an Oceanic 140. The vessel measures 143 ft (43.45 m) in length and has a draft of 6.1 ft (2.1 m). It is powered by three Caterpillar C32 B series engines that deliver 2400 hp. Canados is very proud of its Explorer superyacht being able to reach a top speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph).
As for the range of the flagship tri-deck Oceanic, the yacht builder mentions over 4,000 nautical miles, although, on the official website, we can see the 143 ft vessel can go well beyond 6,000 NM when cruising at a reduced speed of just 8 knots (9.2 mph/14.8 kph).
The Oceanic 143 is designed for long-range cruises in luxury, featuring three decks, two VIP suites with king-size beds and first-class bathrooms with marble showers. There are also two spacious twin guest cabins located forward of the lower deck. A stairway leads to a fully private owner’s deck. We are still waiting for images with the interior of the vessel.
Although its big debut will only take place in September, at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival, the 143’ Oceanic will hit the water tomorrow, on June 30, and will begin its sea trials.
