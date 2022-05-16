One of the World’s Largest Luxury Explorers Ends up Being Seized in Germany

A few years ago, the mammoth Luna was being seized in Dubai as part of a highly-publicized divorce, considered the biggest financial fight in London courts. This Russian billionaire didn’t lose his superyacht to his ex-wife after all, but ended up losing it to the authorities, as a result of the international sanctions against Russia.
Germany doesn’t have as many seized oligarch yachts on its list as other states, but it has some of the most impressive catches. The first one was the world’s largest yacht, Usmanov’s infamous Dilbar. Now, the second one seems to be one of the largest luxury explorers in the world.
The Mirror reports that Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office has forbidden the Luna superyacht to leave the Port of Hamburg. According to media sources, it had been moored here for the past couple of months, undergoing repairs, and it was rumored that it might get seized as soon as it tried to leave.
Like many other superyachts connected to Russian billionaires, the ownership is indirect. According to the German authorities, Luna is formally owned by the Liechtenstein Trust, but behind it is Farkhad Akhmedov, an Azerbaijani oligarch who was once a member of the Russian parliament, and who lived in the UK for a considerable amount of time.
Akhmedov’s fortune is also linked to the oil industry, like many other oligarchs, and Luna was reportedly gifted to him by his good friend and business partner, Roman Abramovich. A $353 million gift, which bears the marks of all the luxury toys once owned by Abramovich, namely top-level security features. The 374-foot (114 meters) explorer features bulletproof windows and an anti-missile system.
A nine-decker, Luna reveals ten luxurious VIP cabins, a large swimming pool, and not just one but two helipads. Ironically, the billionaire’s luxury toy was built in Germany, by Lloyd Werft. It would later be at the center of a fierce legal dispute, after Akhmedov’s former wife was awarded more than $460 million by the court.
The former politician got to keep his superyacht, but not for long, it seems. This imposing luxury explorer isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The Mirror reports that Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office has forbidden the Luna superyacht to leave the Port of Hamburg. According to media sources, it had been moored here for the past couple of months, undergoing repairs, and it was rumored that it might get seized as soon as it tried to leave.
Like many other superyachts connected to Russian billionaires, the ownership is indirect. According to the German authorities, Luna is formally owned by the Liechtenstein Trust, but behind it is Farkhad Akhmedov, an Azerbaijani oligarch who was once a member of the Russian parliament, and who lived in the UK for a considerable amount of time.
Akhmedov’s fortune is also linked to the oil industry, like many other oligarchs, and Luna was reportedly gifted to him by his good friend and business partner, Roman Abramovich. A $353 million gift, which bears the marks of all the luxury toys once owned by Abramovich, namely top-level security features. The 374-foot (114 meters) explorer features bulletproof windows and an anti-missile system.
A nine-decker, Luna reveals ten luxurious VIP cabins, a large swimming pool, and not just one but two helipads. Ironically, the billionaire’s luxury toy was built in Germany, by Lloyd Werft. It would later be at the center of a fierce legal dispute, after Akhmedov’s former wife was awarded more than $460 million by the court.
The former politician got to keep his superyacht, but not for long, it seems. This imposing luxury explorer isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.