Italian Travel Tycoon’s Luxury Toy Is a 30-Year-Old Majestic Sailing Yacht

A wealthy family who built its fortune on the luxury tourism market, with a rich boating experience, would know how to appreciate a classic masterpiece. Instead of going for a flashy, new motor yacht, the Melpignanos are enjoying a sailing yacht that can compete with any modern pleasure craft, despite having built in 1993.
“Imagine” is a fitting name for a vessel that can reach some of the most spectacular places on Earth, easily cruising at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). The 110-footer (33.6 meters) was built in 1993 by the acclaimed Allow Yachts in New Zealand. Both its exterior lines, drawn by the award-winning Dubois Studio, and its interior created by Agnes Comar turned out to be timeless. Even though a full refit in 2018 added the latest technology and modern amenities to Imagine, its owners wanted to preserve its original beauty.
Featuring blond teak throughout, the yacht that’s almost three decades-old is as comfortable as it is elegant. Spacious enough for seven guests, it boasts three cabins with en-suite shower-rooms and air-conditioning. Guests can spend time in the main salon or out on the deck, which is set up for al-fresco dining and even for watching movies under the stars.
The best proof of the sailing yacht’s performance is that Aldo Melpignano spent no less than six months in the Caribbean on board, a few years ago, together with his wife and children. He still tries to spend as much time as possible on this beautiful boat that’s shared with his extended family.
In the meantime, anyone else can also enjoy this perfectly-maintained yacht, which is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons. A lot more affordable than modern motor yachts (weekly rates start at $54,500) the timeless Imagine combines the experience of sailing with the comfort of luxury amenities.
Featuring blond teak throughout, the yacht that’s almost three decades-old is as comfortable as it is elegant. Spacious enough for seven guests, it boasts three cabins with en-suite shower-rooms and air-conditioning. Guests can spend time in the main salon or out on the deck, which is set up for al-fresco dining and even for watching movies under the stars.
The best proof of the sailing yacht’s performance is that Aldo Melpignano spent no less than six months in the Caribbean on board, a few years ago, together with his wife and children. He still tries to spend as much time as possible on this beautiful boat that’s shared with his extended family.
In the meantime, anyone else can also enjoy this perfectly-maintained yacht, which is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons. A lot more affordable than modern motor yachts (weekly rates start at $54,500) the timeless Imagine combines the experience of sailing with the comfort of luxury amenities.