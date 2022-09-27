Kamala Harris Promises to Work With South Korea About New Federal Tax Credit Concerns

When Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, multiple countries argued that the new federal tax credit that it established was protectionist. Among these countries is South Korea, which will defend Hyundai’s and Kia’s interests as two of its most relevant automakers. During a visit to Japan, Kamala Harris promised to try to find a solution that would make this critical U.S. ally happy. It will be pretty hard without changing the new federal tax credit structure.

