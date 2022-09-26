Victory Design's New Bolide 170 Flagship Promises Top Speeds of Over 80 MPH

Italian yacht design company Victory Design will be attending this year’s edition of the Monaco Yacht Show from September 28 to October 1 and will unveil details about its new Bolide 170, a 164-foot (50-meter) hyperyacht that is part of an all-new series of high-performance vessels.
Designed by Victory Design’s head honcho Brunello Acampora and his team of international designers, naval architects, and engineers, the new Bolide 170 will be offered in both multi-motor diesel version, which promises to reach speeds of up to 50 knots (57.5 miles), and in a special hybrid version, equipped with four gas turbines and electric motors. This variant will be capable of reaching 70 knots top speed (80.5 mph).
The diesel version is said to come with a light alloy hull and a carbon fiber superstructure. Its propulsion apparatus will comprise six 2,200 hp MAN engines, two electric motors, and a T-Drive by Flexitab & TS propulsion system with six surface propellers. No generators will be installed on this model.
Meanwhile, the hybrid version equipped with four gas turbines will have a composite hull and a hybrid electric apparatus.
The yacht will be the flagship of the new range, and the idea behind its design was to create a yacht capable of delivering the same feel and performance as a supercar. As such, Bolide 170 promises easy handling and agility even when it reaches those top speeds.
The Napoli-based studio already has another Bolide model under in-house construction, named Bolide 80 and built in collaboration with Persico Marine, under the supervision of engineer Eugenio Voltolina.
This other model is being built out of GRP and will be powered by MAN diesel engines that will reach 55 knots (63.2 mph) cruising speed and 75 knots (86.3 mph) top speed.
Going back to the Bolide 170 flagship, the future high-performance vessel will accommodate up to 10 guests, featuring an owner’s apartment and four staterooms.
It will feature generous interior and exterior spaces, designed with elegance and class in mind to offer guests a premium experience.
“These boats are designed for true collectors and for those who love the thrill – which cannot be waived – of speed while experiencing it with up-to-date means, in total safety and reducing environmental impact,” Brunello Acampora explained.
“These are true collector’s jewels, not serially but custom-built; each unit is unique and exclusive,” he added.
