This Sleek Superyacht Concept Takes Inspiration from Classic Le Mans Race Cars of the '70s

Drawing inspiration from classic Le Mans race cars of the 1970s, Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 Concepts has created a unique, peculiar superyacht concept with a sporty and aerodynamic profile.
M51’s goal was to design an imposing, large yacht that ditched the sharp shapes and replaced them with smooth, clean lines and soft edges to achieve that sporty character of the classic four-wheelers that raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the ’70s.
The superyacht concept is a 295-footer (90 meters) that has been simply baptized Le Mans and boasts a sleek exterior with a three-color paint scheme on the superstructure, most likely a subtle reference to Le Mans racing livery. A bright white covers most of the superstructure, complemented by a gloss gray on the lower portion of the outer decks and a gloss black on the stripe that runs across the top and center. The paint job is aimed at exaggerating the space between decks.
In the renderings shown by the designer, there is also a matching tender that is dressed in the iconic Martini Racing livery.
Guests can easily navigate the decks by an internal elevator, but there are also staircases hidden within the superstructure, a design feature specifically chosen to avoid interrupting the yacht’s exterior lines.
The layout is focused on catering to socializing, with the sundeck boasting a large Jacuzzi outside and a dancefloor inside. Moving on, the upper deck has a big outdoor table that seats 12 people and serves for al fresco dining.
There is also a counter-flow swimming pool on the main deck, while a more private seating area for lounging and taking in the surrounding views of the ocean can be found at the bow.
Moving aft, you can find an indoor-outdoor entertainment area and an expandable beach club that allows guests direct access to the ocean. The vessel also has a touch-and-go helipad, a private cinema, and a gym.
The interior design of Le Mans matches the exterior and features a combination of natural wood, gloss black accents, and copper and stainless steel.
M51 Concept's Le Mans is able to accommodate up to 12 guests across a master suite, two VIP staterooms, and four twins. Two additional cabins provide accommodation for crew members.
