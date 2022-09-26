Scottish Conservative Baroness Puts Lavish Yacht for Sale for $11 Million

Scottish baroness and former bra tycoon Michelle Mone has just put her yacht, Lady M, up for sale for $11 million. The decision comes after the yacht underwent a multi-million-dollar refit this year.
Michelle Mone is a savvy entrepreneur from Scotland, UK, who made her fortune after starting Ultimo, a lingerie brand, which she later sold for millions of dollars. After that, she launched the tanning brand Utan And Tone and an interior design company, Michelle Mone Interiors. In 2010, she was appointed OBE for "services to the lingerie industry" and a Conservative peer in 2015. She is married to billionaire businessman Doug Barrowman.
Among their belongings was a Fitzroy Yachts vessel called Lady M, which is a 127'7 ft (38.9) sail yacht, built in 2006. The boat usually made appearances often on the baroness’ Instagram account and it looks like they spent quite a lot of time on it. However, this one shouldn’t be confused with Palmer Johnson's Lady M motor yacht, which is a 214'11 ft (65.5 m) vessel.
Originally, the yacht was designed by Dubois Naval Architects, with RWD working on the interior design. It was delivered originally as ZULU. In 2022, it underwent a major refit, not just for the interior, which now boasts lots of cream shades, but its exterior and sailing systems as well.
It has enough space to accommodate up to 10 guests in four cabins, with room for six crew members to cater to their every need.
Power comes from a Caterpillar design engine, taking it to a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph) and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14 mph / 23 kph), with a maximum cruising range of 4,700 Nm (5,409 mph / 8,704 kph).
The vessel is now up for sale at Cecil Wright, with a price tag of €11,450,000 (approximately $11,089,325 at today’s exchange rate).
Among their belongings was a Fitzroy Yachts vessel called Lady M, which is a 127'7 ft (38.9) sail yacht, built in 2006. The boat usually made appearances often on the baroness’ Instagram account and it looks like they spent quite a lot of time on it. However, this one shouldn’t be confused with Palmer Johnson's Lady M motor yacht, which is a 214'11 ft (65.5 m) vessel.
Originally, the yacht was designed by Dubois Naval Architects, with RWD working on the interior design. It was delivered originally as ZULU. In 2022, it underwent a major refit, not just for the interior, which now boasts lots of cream shades, but its exterior and sailing systems as well.
It has enough space to accommodate up to 10 guests in four cabins, with room for six crew members to cater to their every need.
Power comes from a Caterpillar design engine, taking it to a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph) and a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14 mph / 23 kph), with a maximum cruising range of 4,700 Nm (5,409 mph / 8,704 kph).
The vessel is now up for sale at Cecil Wright, with a price tag of €11,450,000 (approximately $11,089,325 at today’s exchange rate).