Meet MM751, a Minimalistic-Looking 246 Feet Catamaran Concept With Unique Interior Design

The world of superyachts is continuously evolving, and it seems one of the latest shifts in the industry is a move toward the construction of more catamarans. We’ve seen smaller multi-hulls before, but this concept is striking in both size and design, with its dark hull sides and a glass superstructure.
A good explanation as to why this shift in focus is happening comes from SilverYachts. The company stated that the image of superyachts, as portrayed through social media, has become extremely critical. The enormous vessels are being slammed online as the increase in demand for bigger and better yachts has become unsustainable. Although the vessel we are looking at today is a far cry from the future envisioned by SilverYachts, it is a window into what catamarans can achieve and how their width can be used to create splendid interior designs.
Malcolm McKeon’s latest concept is a hybrid catamaran that can outperform real wind speeds under sail. It can attain up to 1.5 times wind speed in light air and reach a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph / 46 kph) in stronger winds. However, since we have learned we cannot simply rely on wind alone for our sea travels, the cat also comes equipped with a diesel-electric system. This can propel the 246 feet (75m) cat to a top speed of 17.5 knots (20 mph / 32 kph) and has a range of 4,200 nautical miles (4833 miles / 8334) when traveling at its cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 kph). To improve the eco-friendly side of this yacht even further, there is an array of solar panels integrated into the skylights, and electric power can even be regenerated when under sail, then fed back into the battery pack.
Malcolm McKeon’s MM751 also rivals superyachts when it comes to accommodation. The six suites are enough to hold up to 12 guests in the utmost comfort and luxury, but they also have a party trick. The forward section of the main deck, where the master stateroom and VIP suite reside, can be completely separated from the rest of the interior. It then becomes a full beam owner’s apartment that includes a private lounge. There is also enough room for 12 crew, which is more than enough to satisfy whatever demands the wealthy patrons and their entourage might have.
But accommodation is just part of what the interior of a yacht is about. The layout and living areas are both extremely important. The design comes courtesy of m2Atelier, and it includes a dining area, a central lounge, and a cinema lounge. They all share a modern yet classy aesthetic and make great use of natural light. Everything from the large open areas to the light color palette and choice of furniture is more akin to a modern luxury home than anything else.
A big emphasis has been placed on natural light, with the windows extending overhead and turning into skylights. This makes an already large interior seem even more open and spacious and provides a stellar view of the open seas no matter where you are on the big catamaran. Food and drink have not been forgotten either as they take center stage in any celebrations. Aside from incorporating a whopping 600-bottle wine cellar, the galley has been located on the main deck, able to serve both the aft deck and dining room.
Of course, being a catamaran, the MM751 excels in any sort of coastal expeditions due to its shallow draft, and it is more than prepared for it. From the 20 feet (6 meters) swimming pool that you can watch a coastal sunset in, to the scuba diving and watersports gear, this vessel has everything. Luxury, style, and the ability to explore shallow waters make this concept an amazing superyacht design.
