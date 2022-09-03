Luxurious Caracat 2 in 1 Vehicle Is Designed for Both Land and Water Adventures

Designed for all the free souls out there, at least according to the manufacturer, the Caracat uses patented technology and is German-engineered. This hybrid vehicle is part electric catamaran, part caravan, being conceived for both land and water adventures.
The Caracat was designed with luxury in mind, being comfortable, well equipped, and furnished so that you don’t have any reason to miss your stationary home when you are on the road or at sea.
Available in three dimensions, the vehicle can be easily towed when in camper mode. When you want to use it as a watercraft, the moving is done via a Torqeedo 4R/8 hp electric engine, which ensures a smooth and silent operation. The motor can be upgraded up to 100 hp if you need more power, with electric or diesel being both available choices.
As mentioned above, the Caracat catamaran comes in three sizes: 21.6 ft (6.6 m), 24.9 ft (7.6 m), and 28.2 ft (8.6 m). The official website only offers the specs for the largest model, which features a GRP (glass-reinforced plastic) hull and superstructure, aluminum sliding doors, and stylish exterior and interior teak flooring.
Inside, the Caracat flaunts an Alcantara ceiling and leather upholstered sofas. It comes with two seating areas with folding beds, a Dometic-equipped kitchen (fridge, gas and electric cooker, microwave, and even a wine cooler), a bathroom with a separate area for a shower, a kitchen, and a balcony. It also has a flat roof with a sundeck lounge.
Electrical system-wise, the Caracat includes among others a 200W solar panel, a 220Ah Victron leisure battery, and a Victron 12/1600-70 combi inverter and charger.
While there’s no pricing info displayed on the website, according to New Atlas, the Caracat starts at around $130,000 (the smallest model). You can contact the manufacturer for more details.
Available in three dimensions, the vehicle can be easily towed when in camper mode. When you want to use it as a watercraft, the moving is done via a Torqeedo 4R/8 hp electric engine, which ensures a smooth and silent operation. The motor can be upgraded up to 100 hp if you need more power, with electric or diesel being both available choices.
As mentioned above, the Caracat catamaran comes in three sizes: 21.6 ft (6.6 m), 24.9 ft (7.6 m), and 28.2 ft (8.6 m). The official website only offers the specs for the largest model, which features a GRP (glass-reinforced plastic) hull and superstructure, aluminum sliding doors, and stylish exterior and interior teak flooring.
Inside, the Caracat flaunts an Alcantara ceiling and leather upholstered sofas. It comes with two seating areas with folding beds, a Dometic-equipped kitchen (fridge, gas and electric cooker, microwave, and even a wine cooler), a bathroom with a separate area for a shower, a kitchen, and a balcony. It also has a flat roof with a sundeck lounge.
Electrical system-wise, the Caracat includes among others a 200W solar panel, a 220Ah Victron leisure battery, and a Victron 12/1600-70 combi inverter and charger.
While there’s no pricing info displayed on the website, according to New Atlas, the Caracat starts at around $130,000 (the smallest model). You can contact the manufacturer for more details.