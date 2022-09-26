Tech Investor’s New Superyacht Is an Incredibly Sophisticated Italian Masterpiece

As elegant as an ultra-luxurious mansion, and boasting a unique design that’s worthy of an acclaimed builder such as Benetti, Artisan is one of the most remarkable superyachts that can be chartered.
Connoisseurs say that Benetti is the best Italian ship builder, and this 206-footer (63 meters), one of the largest it has ever built, proves it. Designed in collaboration with Giorgio M. Cassetta, with interior created by Bannenberg & Rowell and Birgit Otte Interior, this superyacht is meant to be the ultimate family vacation yacht, while showing off an incredible opulence.
It’s not enough to see photos – you’d have to be on board in order to admire its unique asymmetric design. Several rooms, including the main salon and the upper deck salon, were rotated by 30 degrees, compared to conventional layouts. This resulted in unique views of the sea.
It also sports a gym and yoga area high above the sea, located on the fifth level. The master suite unfolds over 160 square meters (1,722 square feet), enough to include an office, a lounge area, and a private terrace - not to mention the spectacular panoramic views.
A grand piano and a Samurai armor are the center of attention in the upper salon, and high-end Fendi furniture is scattered throughout. Precious materials such as white marble, cream leather, and white oak, make the details onboard Artisan even more luxurious.
Of course, the guests on board also get to enjoy a fabulous swimming pool and outdoor bar on the aft bridge deck, or dine outside in any weather, thanks to an advanced heating system.
Although it was launched just five years ago, this pleasure craft already changed ownership, now allegedly belonging to Todd Chaffee, a successful tech investor who hit the jackpot with an early bet on Twitter. But Chaffee isn’t “selfish” when it comes to his new toy. The stunning Artisan can be chartered through Burgess, for a whopping weekly rate of $644,000.
