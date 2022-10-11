Feadship Reveals Ambitious yet Feasible Superyacht Concept That Circumvents Design Trends

This is Feadship’s eleventh concept and is a 279-foot (85-meter) long superyacht named Slice, with the initial design signed off by Studio De Voogt designers.
It is the result of extensive research and broad collaboration with yacht designers, owners, and architects and tries to bring solutions to the most common yacht owner grievances, namely dark interiors, long hallways, and stacked living spaces.
The most remarkable feature is definitely the strip of glass that runs from bow to stern and allows for plenty of natural light to filter in through multiple decks. That’s where the concept takes its name from, actually. The transparent “slice” is an ingenious way to bring light inside. As Studio De Voogt lead designer Chris Bottoms puts it, Slice “turns the inside out and the outside in.” This is one example of how the shipyard tries to avoid predictable design trends and come up with a fresh approach to the onboard lifestyle.
“Studio De Voogt envisioned Slice as a technically advanced envelope that rethinks the yachting lifestyle,” Feadship says.
Slice’s unexpected layout is open and airy and features on the main deck an outlandish 753-square-foot (70-square-meter) atrium with a ceiling that soars 29 feet (8.5 meters) overhead. The space is uninterrupted by staircases and flanked by cascading circular balconies. And everything that follows is just as impressive.
Considering that Feadship instructed van Ham to avoid teak altogether, the interior uses a perfect combination of backlit marbles, liquid metals, onyx, silver leaf, shagreen, and straw marquetry. A refined ambiance throughout is obtained by employing a contrast between gloss and matte surfaces with a neutral color palette, as well as undulating lines.
Slice could provide accommodation to up to 20 guests (or 12 for commercial purposes) and 24 crew members. The spacious owner’s suite comes with its own private terrace and a small pool.
Feadship, the pool was designed using “data science.” What this means is that the designers researched the most appropriate pool shape and placement, including the hidden dampers, to avoid the dreaded slosh while cruising.
Elsewhere on the conceptual vessel, there is a passerelle that opens up at the touch of a button and allows access to the interior space. Other noteworthy features include a forward tender garage, a Jacuzzi, a large beach club, a sky lounge, as well as various open-air lounges.
As for the technical details, the shipyard revealed that Slice would embrace eco-friendly propulsion options. It would be fitted with four dual-fuel generators running on methanol and non-fossil diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) powering two Azimuthing pods. Moreover, the promised top speed is 16 knots (18.4 mph), with a range of approximately 5,000 miles (8,046 km).
Of course, everything looks great on paper, but is this project feasible? Designer Marco van Ham provided an answer to this question, saying, “We already have samples of all the materials and everything, we really delved deep with this concept and made sure that everything here is possible. If somebody orders this tomorrow I can make the technical drawings and we can get started straight away.”
