Caspian Star Superyacht Concept Boasts Shallow Draft, Fold-Down Side Platforms

Lately, we’ve seen a lot of amazing superyacht concepts coming from shipyards from all corners of the world, and today we are going to look at a new yacht design proposed by an Azerbaijan-based studio.
Abbasli Design is the yacht design studio we’re talking about, and their creative experts have recently unveiled a 147-foot (45-meter) superyacht concept called Caspian Star.
According to the company, which was established in 2020 and is located in the heart of the Caspian sea, in Baku, the new concept is a rugged superyacht with an “expedition soul which can take the owner for the ocean crossing at all latitudes.”
It features a comfortable 28.9-foot (8.8-meter) beam and a shallow draft measuring only 7.3-foot (2.25-meters), which makes it perfect for cruising in the shallow waters of the Bahamas.
Boasting a minimal black superstructure and a hull painted in an eye-catching burgundy tone, the yacht is defined by smooth lines and deep cut outs that allow it to offer a large aft deck and half walk-around decks on the main deck.
One of the features that make this new conceptual vessel stand out of the crowd is its innovative aft extension that, together with the fold-down side platforms, creates a large deck that houses an infinity pool and provides enough space to store a 23-foot (7-meter) tender. The port side of the main deck has some hidden stairs that allow guests a smooth transition from this aft beach area to the superyacht’s main salon.
Other noteworthy features include a shaded dining area on the sundeck, a forward bar with sunbeds, spacious social areas at the bow, as well as a jacuzzi with panoramic views of the ocean.
The interior of the yacht features a modern design with earthy tones and organic forms. Guests on board Caspian Star will be able to enjoy direct contact with the sea thanks to ceiling-high sliding doors and an extensive use of glass.
The fact that the designers envisioned this superyacht with movable, loose furniture means the owner will be able to customize the layout to their liking.
According to the company, which was established in 2020 and is located in the heart of the Caspian sea, in Baku, the new concept is a rugged superyacht with an “expedition soul which can take the owner for the ocean crossing at all latitudes.”
It features a comfortable 28.9-foot (8.8-meter) beam and a shallow draft measuring only 7.3-foot (2.25-meters), which makes it perfect for cruising in the shallow waters of the Bahamas.
Boasting a minimal black superstructure and a hull painted in an eye-catching burgundy tone, the yacht is defined by smooth lines and deep cut outs that allow it to offer a large aft deck and half walk-around decks on the main deck.
One of the features that make this new conceptual vessel stand out of the crowd is its innovative aft extension that, together with the fold-down side platforms, creates a large deck that houses an infinity pool and provides enough space to store a 23-foot (7-meter) tender. The port side of the main deck has some hidden stairs that allow guests a smooth transition from this aft beach area to the superyacht’s main salon.
Other noteworthy features include a shaded dining area on the sundeck, a forward bar with sunbeds, spacious social areas at the bow, as well as a jacuzzi with panoramic views of the ocean.
The interior of the yacht features a modern design with earthy tones and organic forms. Guests on board Caspian Star will be able to enjoy direct contact with the sea thanks to ceiling-high sliding doors and an extensive use of glass.
The fact that the designers envisioned this superyacht with movable, loose furniture means the owner will be able to customize the layout to their liking.