Project TIME Is a Seven-Deck Explorer Concept That Promises Unspoiled Enjoyment of the Sea

TIME is the fruit of a collaboration between the German shipyard and Swiss design studio Valentin Design Sur Mesure. It is a 282-foot (86-meter) ship with a 47.9-foot (14.6-meter) beam that incorporates the highest “Made in Germany” quality standards and is introduced to the world as a “one-of-a-kind” build that would be both “safe and seaworthy, whilst introducing extreme luxury inside and out.”
With a design signed off by Valentin Weigand, founder of Valentin Design, the seven-deck explorer offers an impressive 3,400GT of living space and is suited to exploration and cruising in all climates.
Featuring an inverted bow and generous social spaces with glazing spanning multiple stories, the explorer yacht is designed to offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the ocean in great comfort.
Some of the features that make the TIME concept stand out include an indoor pool, a heli-ski room, two nemo lounges, a certified heliplatform, and even a German brewery.
The two-story owner’s apartment is central to the vessel’s design and is located on the main and upper decks, occupying no less than 1,776 square feet (165 square meters) of space. Besides the sleeping area, it also includes an office nook and two en suite bathrooms, and it is complemented by a private terrace in the bow with a Jacuzzi.
Two VIP suites and four double cabins will offer luxurious accommodation to guests, while 26 crew berths can be found on the lower deck.
The upper deck features a main saloon and formal dining space, while the main deck houses the explorer’s extensive fleet of tenders, submarines, and other toys for the more adventurous guests to enjoy. Three swimming pools can be found on board TIME, the largest of which is part of the beach club.
Other highlights worth mentioning are a large outdoor dining area on the bridge deck, a waterside lounge and wellness lounge, a sundeck cinema, as well as a crow’s nest.
Not many technical details regarding the Project TIME concept have been revealed, but the creators promise an operation ability independent of the state of the sea, allowing guests onboard an unspoiled enjoyment of the yachting lifestyle. According to Superyacht Times, the explorer will be powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system and POD drives, which will give it a top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/ 29.6 kph), a cruising speed of 14 knots (16.1 mph/ 26 kph), and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Considering Abeking & Rasmussen has been in the shipbuilding business for over a century, with a high reputation for quality and innovation for both commercial and naval builds, and with a cosmopolitan and knowledgeable clientele all over the world, we only expect the best from the German shipyard.
