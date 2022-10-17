Hotter 2024 BMW X2 Spied Testing, Is It the M35i or the X2 M?

BMW has started working on the second-generation X2, and our spy photographers have already snapped the first prototype testing in the open last week. Shortly after, another tester became the focus of the camera lens, and it was in a hotter specification.
Compared to the normal 2024 BMW X2, this one has additional side vents in the front bumper and different mirror casings. The wheels were bigger too, and beefier brakes, with cross-drilled rotors at the front, can be seen behind them.
Riding a bit closer to the ground, this pre-production model was also equipped with new side skirts, and quad exhaust tips, two on each side of the rear bumper. It had a more pronounced ducktail spoiler and a slightly sportier attachment on the upper part of the rear windscreen.
Everything tells us that we are looking at a sportier variant of the upcoming second-gen X2. But is it the M35i or the X2 M? Only time will tell if BMW plans to give it the full-blown M treatment, even if there would be room in the niche of premium subcompact sporty crossovers for one. So, for now, our two cents would be on the M35i version, which will inevitably become a challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, offering similar performance.
We don’t know anything about the engine yet, but in all likelihood, it will still be powered by a 2.0-liter four-pot, making a little over 300 hp. It is possible that the M35i will top the 2024 X2 family in terms of performance and pricing when it finally launches, likely sometime next year, perhaps at the same time or a bit later than the regular X2 models. As the testing and fine tuning advances, the camouflage should start to come off probably after the winter holidays.
