Unofficial Toyota Tundra Refresh Shakes TRD Pro Foundation, Goes as ZR2 Instead

In the face of great adversity, carmakers are trying to claim that all is fine and dandy across the lineup. But the sales charts do not lie and paint a different story.
All Detroit Three automakers have been keen to show us their latest HD goodies, including on the updated 2023 Ram Trucks lineup, the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and the posh or off-road 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 or 2024 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate HD. But what about ‘regular’ full-size pickup trucks?
Well, those have seen the usual pyramid of deliveries, with the F-150 on top of GM’s Silverado and Sierra game, followed at a distance by the Ram 1500s. The biggest runner-up, so far this year, has been Toyota’s all-new 2022 Tundra, which has vastly improved while the Nissan Titan is but a pale shadow of its former self. But, overall, the segment is actually faltering.
As such, maybe the companies need to keep up with the times and churn out more updates and faster. This might also be the case with impatient folks, such as Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing an unannounced and unofficial new Tundra - in CGI.
Although brand-new for the 2022 model year through its XK70 iteration, in this pixel master’s vision the Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck would soon get a subtle upgrade for the 2024 or perhaps 2025MY. The video presentation quickly took care of the potential CGI changes, showing both the front and rear POVs for the refreshed version. Also, there is even a quick comparison reel between the actual, real-world Tundra and the imagined Toyota pickup truck.
Alas, do not expect anything more, as there are no details about technical specifications as well as no peek inside the cabin. So, what do you think, should we give it our CGI hall pass – or not? Also, what’s up with the ZR2 branding on the bed goodies instead of the traditional TRD Pro?!
