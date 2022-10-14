2024 Toyota Tacoma Flaunts Subtle Next-Gen TRD Pro Cues in Unofficial Rendering

Believe it or not, Toyota first introduced its third-generation N300 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck back in 2015, and its facelift only came five years later, in 2020.
Born in 1995 as the company’s then-contemporary compact pickup truck offering, the iconic Toyota Tacoma has grown so successful it still reigns supreme over the American mid-size pickup truck segment even when also growing a bit too long in the tooth. Well, considering the decade-long turnover schedule of its first three iterations, we are still a long way from the presentation of a new generation.
Judging by that timetable, we should be getting an all-new Toyota Tacoma sometime in 2024 or even 2025. But of course, diehard fans cannot wait so long and want the fresh goodies out right now. Well, there is always a solution even for the most impatient folks out there. Albeit, it is a digital one. And it is also unofficial, mind you.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the Indonesia-based virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Tacoma - in CGI. He loves to dabble with these digital pickup trucks, especially considering the latest string of virtual reveals, which include the redesigned Mazda BT-50, a fresh Nissan Navara, or an all-new Chevy Silverado.
As you can see, this pixel master is not fussy and will turn his CGI brush on anything, irrespective of its location or manufacturing origin. As such, his imagined 2024 or 2025MY Toyota Tacoma looks spot-on because this CGI expert has ample experience with these practical vehicles. Alas, do not expect major styling wonders, not from Toyota (probably), and especially not from this digital author.
Instead, the supposedly all-new Toyota Tacoma gets subtly modern design cues that strive to keep it contemporary when fighting rivals like the all-new Ford Ranger or the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings. No renderings of the interior have been provided but at least we can take a good look at the front and rear exterior POVs and also compare the current with the CGI-imagined Tacoma.
Judging by that timetable, we should be getting an all-new Toyota Tacoma sometime in 2024 or even 2025. But of course, diehard fans cannot wait so long and want the fresh goodies out right now. Well, there is always a solution even for the most impatient folks out there. Albeit, it is a digital one. And it is also unofficial, mind you.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the Indonesia-based virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Tacoma - in CGI. He loves to dabble with these digital pickup trucks, especially considering the latest string of virtual reveals, which include the redesigned Mazda BT-50, a fresh Nissan Navara, or an all-new Chevy Silverado.
As you can see, this pixel master is not fussy and will turn his CGI brush on anything, irrespective of its location or manufacturing origin. As such, his imagined 2024 or 2025MY Toyota Tacoma looks spot-on because this CGI expert has ample experience with these practical vehicles. Alas, do not expect major styling wonders, not from Toyota (probably), and especially not from this digital author.
Instead, the supposedly all-new Toyota Tacoma gets subtly modern design cues that strive to keep it contemporary when fighting rivals like the all-new Ford Ranger or the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings. No renderings of the interior have been provided but at least we can take a good look at the front and rear exterior POVs and also compare the current with the CGI-imagined Tacoma.