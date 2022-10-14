Navy Blue Angels Pull a Pure Top Gun Stunt, All That’s Missing Is the Middle Finger

The second Top Gun came and went this year, and I must say, it wasn’t something that’ll be remembered for skillful writing or acting. But for me personally, and probably for a whole lot of other people, it was so great that I’ll probably remember it for years to come.
Just like I did with the first movie. Mention a plane buzzing the tower, and an image immediately forms in my head. Spell out Goose, and Goose comes to mind. Play Danger Zone, and all I hear are Tomcats buzzing overhead.
Give me the middle finger, and I’ll probably be amused, as you’ll never pull that off like Tom Cruise while flying inverted over the canopy of an enemy plane, at God knows what speed.
This I-see-Top-Gun-everywhere stuff works the other way too. Whenever I see aerobatics planes flying inverted one over the other, I can literally see that middle finger, even if it’s not there.
Case in point, the short clip posted on Twitter this week by I Love Aviation, showing a close up view of some stunts performed by the Navy’s Blue Angels. We’re given no info on when the images were captured, or where, but who cares?
The clip is just 25 seconds long and presumably shot from one of the planes the Blue Angels are flying. It shows three others right next to it, with one of them suddenly going belly-up, and another moving to its left. The third comes into view above the third, flying inverted, with the pilot looking straight down at the first one.
Sure, the position of the two planes is not the same as in Top Gun, with both canopies mere inches from each other, but can you honestly tell me Top Gun is not the first thing that comes to mind when you see this?
Inverted ??????— Aviation ?? (@ilove_aviation) October 13, 2022
???? toroschmitz16 pic.twitter.com/kcOtKnJO14